Boston College Football Program Scoops up Maryland Transfer RB Nolan Ray

Former Maryland running back Nolan Ray — who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports — has signed with the Boston College Eagles football program, the team announced on social media Wednesday.

Ray accumulated 789 yards on offense the last two years, including 85 and a touchdown against Nebraska this season and 77 rushing yards against Rutgers, which marked the two best performances of his redshirt-sophomore campaign.

Big time spark in the backfield. Welcome RB, @Nolanray05 to BC pic.twitter.com/NyDNuzPd1R — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 7, 2026

As a redshirt freshman, the Southfield, Mich., native totaled more rushing yards (75 carries, 374, 2 TDs) than he did in 2025 (67 carries, 289 yards, 2 TDs), serving as the Terrapins’ third- or second-string running back in both.

Before his collegiate career, the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder attended Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., where he earned three stars as a prospect, per 247 Sports, and was ranked the No. 72 running back in the nation and the No. 17 player in Michigan in the class of 2023.

Ray is now the second transfer running back to sign with BC on Wednesday alone, joining former Liberty running back Evan Dickens — who ranked No. 5 in rushing yards among all running backs in the nation last season with 1,339 yards, including 16 touchdowns, on 229 carries.

Ray is one of 13 total players to sign with the Eagles this offseason since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. There will be one transfer portal window this year and it officially closes on Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

Recommended Articles: