ACC Softball Tournament Continues at Boston College, The Rundown: May 9, 2025
The 2025 ACC Softball Tournament continues at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.
On Thursday, there were four games on the slate.
No. 1 Florida State blanked No. 8 Georgia Tech 8-0, No. 4 Duke dominated No. 5 Stanford 7-0, No. 2 Clemson beat No. 7 Virginia 7-4, and No. 3 Virginia Tech capped off the quarterfinals by defeating No. 6 UNC 4-0.
The semifinals will take place on Friday. Florida State takes on Duke at 10 a.m. ET and Clemson will square off against Virginia Tech at 12:30 p.m.
Both games will be on ACC Network.
Today's Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Friday, May 9.
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Thursday, May 8.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
113 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse is asking fans to wear neon at the Eagles' second round game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Boston College drew the No. 2 overall seed and will host either Loyola Maryland or Stony Brook.
- Class of 2028 athlete Markel Long Jr., received an offer from Boston College. Long Jr., is a product of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., and is his first Division I offer.
- Class of 2027 wide receiver Brendan Cardoso was invited to participate in one of Boston College's summer camps on June 15.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“His speed is what really stood out when we played together. There would be times when I would wonder if we would get to a play, and he’d come out of nowhere to make it.”- Mark Herzlich on Luke Kuechly
Special Media:
