BC Bulletin

ACC Softball Tournament Continues at Boston College, The Rundown: May 9, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

ACC Softball (ACCsoftball) via X

The 2025 ACC Softball Tournament continues at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

On Thursday, there were four games on the slate.

No. 1 Florida State blanked No. 8 Georgia Tech 8-0, No. 4 Duke dominated No. 5 Stanford 7-0, No. 2 Clemson beat No. 7 Virginia 7-4, and No. 3 Virginia Tech capped off the quarterfinals by defeating No. 6 UNC 4-0.

The semifinals will take place on Friday. Florida State takes on Duke at 10 a.m. ET and Clemson will square off against Virginia Tech at 12:30 p.m.

Both games will be on ACC Network.

Today's Schedule:

There are no games scheduled for Friday, May 9.

Eagles Results:

There were no games scheduled for Thursday, May 8.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

113 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women's lacrosse is asking fans to wear neon at the Eagles' second round game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Boston College drew the No. 2 overall seed and will host either Loyola Maryland or Stony Brook.
  • Class of 2028 athlete Markel Long Jr., received an offer from Boston College. Long Jr., is a product of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., and is his first Division I offer.
  • Class of 2027 wide receiver Brendan Cardoso was invited to participate in one of Boston College's summer camps on June 15.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“His speed is what really stood out when we played together. There would be times when I would wonder if we would get to a play, and he’d come out of nowhere to make it.”

Mark Herzlich on Luke Kuechly

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC