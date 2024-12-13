An Interesting Boston College Football Stat to Start the Morning, The Rundown: December 13, 2024
There's really nothing like a fun stat to start the morning to any sports fan, and Boston College fans are no different.
When Boston College faces off against Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl, it will be the first ever meeting between the two historic programs. Boston College's football program was formed in 1892, while Nebraska's began in 1890. That means that two of the oldest college football programs in the country that are still at the division one level are meeting for the first time well over 120 years after their founding date.
How about that, huh? Now, onto the headlines.
- Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos recently made it official that he plans to transfer to Florida State, the team that Boston College beat to open the 2024 season and sparked their run into the AP Top 25.
- In the meantime, the Boston College football team is preparing for its matchup with Nebraska, as is evidenced by their social media feed starting Grayson James front and center.
- Boston College cornerback Ryan Turner, who saw limited action this season with the Eagles, announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal yesterday. He initially signed to Ohio State and now will play at his third school next season.
