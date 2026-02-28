Offense Stalls for Boston College Men's Basketball in 76-54 Loss to Miami

After Aidan Shaw’s last-second layup snapped Boston College men’s basketball's eight-game losing streak against Wake Forest on Wednesday night, the Eagles returned to action on Saturday to take on Miami. After a promising start, BC fell 76-54.

BC opened up an early 8-2 advantage after two three-pointers from Boden Kapke. The big man also added a layup on a nifty move inside as he scored eight of BC’s first 10 points. Fred Payne added a deep shot of his own as the Eagles opened up a 13-6 lead at the first media timeout.

The Hurricanes closed the gap with a 6-0 surge after the break, and eventually took a 16-15 lead with 12:33 left in the first half.

Jayden Hastings tied the game up at 17 points apiece with 8:29 remaining after a scoreless drought for the Eagles that lasted over five minutes.

Another scoreless streak ensued for BC after Hastings’ bucket. Miami went on an 8-0 run, forcing BC head coach Earl Grant to call a timeout with 4:17 left. By then, BC hadn’t scored in over four minutes.

Kapke and Payne struggled with foul trouble in the first half, as they both picked up two fouls and were forced to spend extended time on the bench. With the duo unable to play, the Eagles were forced into tough look after tough look.

Payne finally ended BC’s second extended scoring drought, which lasted more than six minutes, with 1:54 left.

"A blind man has a chance if he can get the ball up on the backboard," Grant said. "But we didn't give ourselves a chance. Too many possessions when the game was even and they converted. At the end of the day, you gotta take care of the ball."

Turnovers plagued the Eagles in the first half, with 10 giveaways by halftime.

The sequence leading into halftime summed up BC’s first period perfectly. After a wide-open missed dunk from Chase Forte, Tre Donaldson put in an easy layup on the other end for the Hurricanes in transition to give Miami a 36-19 advantage at the break.

Miami maintained its momentum in the second half, holding a commanding 51-31 advantage at the second media timeout of the period.

At the game’s final media timeout, Miami led 69-47.

The Hurricanes closed out a 76-54 victory as Kapke led the Eagles with 18 points. Donaldson led Miami with 15 points. BC shot 5-of-22 from three-point range and 20-of-50 on field goals.

BC will return to play on Tuesday night against Virginia Tech at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on ESPNU.