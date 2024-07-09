BC Baseball’s Adam Magpoc Named Appy League Standout, The Rundown: July 9, 2024
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team recently finished its Summer League Tour which featured two games against the Appalachian League East and West teams. Although each team recorded a victory, multiple players impressed throughout the event.
MLB.com writer Sam Dykstra put together a list of the ten standouts from the pair of contests which included Boston College baseball infielder Adam Magpoc.
According to Dykstra, Magpoc, who plays for the Elizabethton River Riders, was one of two players on the West Team to record multiple hits during its 7-6 loss to the National Team, going a perfect 2-of-2 at the plate, both singles.
So far this summer, the rising sophomore is leading the River Riders in OPS (.849), on-base percentage (.458), batting average (.275), runs (14), hits (19), doubles (four), triples (two), and drawn walks (23), the second-most RBIs (11) and the third-most stolen bases (nine) and slugging percentage (.391).
Magpoc had an impressive freshman campaign with the Eagles. During the 2024 season, he appeared in 48 games, starting in 44, and tallied 45 hits, 24 runs, 20 runs batted in, eight doubles, three home runs, one triple, drew 21 walks, stole nine bases, had a .410 slugging percentage and a .383 on-base percentage. In the field, he recorded a .949 fielding percentage.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball transfer pitcher Nolan Sparks made an appearance out of the bullpen in the Bourne Braves 8-2 loss to the Y-D Red Sox on Monday evening. Sparks (0-3, 7.24 ERA) went 3.2 innings and allowed six hits, six runs (three earned), and struck out four batters. The game was called in the top of the eighth inning due to fog in the area.
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Jared Dudley spoke to the media about his decision to stay an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. “It’s not the time,” said Dudley. “For one, there’s unfinished business. For two, you gotta wait for the right opportunity. I’m not leaving Dallas. My family loves it here. That right opportunity hasn’t come yet for me to go.”
- The Boston College men’s basketball team posted a video to social media of the team’s summer practice on Monday.
