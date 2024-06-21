BC Women’s Lacrosse Staff Wins Coaching Staff of the Year, The Rundown: June 21, 2024
The honors continue to come for the 2023-24 Boston College women’s lacrosse program.
After a historical season that resulted in a national championship victory, the team’s staff which features head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, associate head coach Jen Kent, assistant coaches Sam Apuzzo and Callahan Kent, as well as graduate assistant Emily McDermott won the IWLCA Coaching Staff of the Year.
As a whole, the Eagles offense ranked No. 1 in highest win percentage with .870, No. 6 in scoring offense, and No. 8 in both assists and points per game.
- Former Boston College women’s lacrosse midfielder Lacey Downey has transferred to Johns Hopkins. The rising sophomore spent one season with the Eagles. During her freshman campaign, Downey saw time in two games (Feb. 9 vs. UMass and Feb. 22 vs. Robert Morris) and scored one goal.
- Boston College softball player Zoe Hines earned a spot onto the French National and U-22 Teams. Hines has spent three seasons with the Eagles. In 2024, she appeared in 34 games which included 27 starts and recorded a .205 batting average, 16 hits, four runs batted in, accounted for eight runs, drew eight walks, was hit by four pitches, and stole five bases as well as had a .308 on-base percentage and .269 slugging percentage.
- Three-star class of 2026 quarterback Corin Berry received an offer from Boston College during his official visit. According to 247Sports, the rising junior ranks No. 55 in QB’s and No. 125 in the state of Calif. The Eagles were Berry’s second offer alongside Arkansas.
