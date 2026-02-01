BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Shows Support For Men's Basketball Team: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics and how to watch the Eagles.
Bill O’Brien and the Boston College football team were at Conte Forum to support the BC men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon. 

O’Brien and multiple members of the team were sitting on the floor near BC’s bench to watch the Eagles take on the No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers. 

Six of the players came onto the court during a timeout to throw T-shirts to the fans in the stands. 

Boston College fell to Virginia 73-66 to drop to 9-12 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. The Eagles travel to Durham, N.C., to take on No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night,.

The Rundown: Sunday Feb. 1, 2026:

  • Boston College men's basketball has sent an offer to three-star class of 2028 shooting guard Trey Edwards. Edwards is a product of Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas, and ranks No. 46 nationally, No. 6 in shooting guards, and No. 4 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Compsoite.
  • Boston College baseball shared a video from its annual Baseball Night in Boston which was at Fenway Park earlier in the week.
  • Class of 2027 quarterback Brodie Campbell has received an offer from Boston College. He is a product of Newnan High School in Newnan, Ga.

Boston College Eagles Saturday Scores:

  • Women's Lacrosse: Boston College 20, UMass 10 (exhibition)

Boston College Eagles Sunday Schedule:

  • Women's Tennis: Boston College at UMass | 1 p.m. ET | SwingVision | Live Video
  • Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Southern New Hampshire | Weymouth, Mass. | 6:45 p.m. | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

12 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“People tell me if I don't eat vegetables, I'm going to get scurvy. Well, what the hell. But I was never overweight as a player. There was a clause in my contract that said I had to weigh in at 270 every Friday morning. I always made it. I'd have dinner on Monday, and then I wouldn't eat until Friday.”
Art Donovan

We'll Leave You With This:

