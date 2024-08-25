BC Bulletin

Boston College Alum Joe Tessitore Calls Week 0 Game in Dublin, The Rundown: August 25, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Sportscaster Joe Tessitore, left, talks with sportscaster Jesse Palmer before a game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College alumnus Joe Tessitore was on the call alongside Jesse Palmer and Katie George for the Week 0 game against Georgia Tech and No. 10 Florida State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. 

During the broadcast, Tessitore had multiple moments that went viral on social media including drinking a Guinness at halftime, handing a Guinness to an ESPN cameraman, and called the game-winning play. 

Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 24-21 after kicking a 44-yard field goal as time expired to pull the first upset of the year. 

“They found themselves a pot of gold at the end of their Irish rainbow,” said Tessitore during the call. “No. 10 goes down in Dublin. Welcome back to college football.” 

Today's Schedule:

Women's Soccer: LIU at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

8 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College class of 2026 quarterback commit Corin Berry threw for four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) in Charter Oak High School's 44-6 win over Canyon on Friday night.
  • Boston College women's basketball forward NeNe Ndiaye tallied nine points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in Senegal's 68-65 win over Rwanda in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament. Senegal will play Hungary in the Finals on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET.
  • Boston College class of 2025 commit Zacari Thomas scored four touchdowns in Jones County High School's 48-19 win over Woodland-Stockbridge on Friday night.

