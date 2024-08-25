Boston College Alum Joe Tessitore Calls Week 0 Game in Dublin, The Rundown: August 25, 2024
Boston College alumnus Joe Tessitore was on the call alongside Jesse Palmer and Katie George for the Week 0 game against Georgia Tech and No. 10 Florida State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
During the broadcast, Tessitore had multiple moments that went viral on social media including drinking a Guinness at halftime, handing a Guinness to an ESPN cameraman, and called the game-winning play.
Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 24-21 after kicking a 44-yard field goal as time expired to pull the first upset of the year.
“They found themselves a pot of gold at the end of their Irish rainbow,” said Tessitore during the call. “No. 10 goes down in Dublin. Welcome back to college football.”
Today's Schedule:
Women's Soccer: LIU at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
8 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College class of 2026 quarterback commit Corin Berry threw for four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) in Charter Oak High School's 44-6 win over Canyon on Friday night.
- Boston College women's basketball forward NeNe Ndiaye tallied nine points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in Senegal's 68-65 win over Rwanda in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament. Senegal will play Hungary in the Finals on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET.
- Boston College class of 2025 commit Zacari Thomas scored four touchdowns in Jones County High School's 48-19 win over Woodland-Stockbridge on Friday night.
