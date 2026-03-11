Boston College Defenseman Lands on 2025-26 Hockey East All-Rookie Team
Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Luka Radivojevic has been named to the 2025-26 Pro Ambitions Hockey East All-Rookie Team.
Radivojevic earned the honor for his performance this season for the Eagles. During the team’s campaign, the Trencín, Slovakia, native tallied one goal and 14 assists for 15 points as well as 26 blocks in 32 games played.
Radivojevic was one of eight players from the conference selected to the team. He joins Providence goalie Jack Parsons, Providence defenseman Quinn Mantei, Merrimack forward Justin Gill, Merrimack forward Parker Lalonde, Northeastern forward Giacomo Martino, Northeastern forward Jacob Mathieu, and Providence forward Roger McQueen.
Parsons was the only unanimous pick to the team.
Radivojevic was also one of three Eagles to pick up season awards from Hockey East. Boston College forward James Hagens won the Scoring Leader Award and Three-Stars Award while forward Will Vote picked up the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award.
The other awards include Best Defensive Defenseman which went to Maine’s Brandon Holt, Best Defensive Forward which was handed to Maine’s Owen Fowler and UConn’s Tabor Heaslip, and the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award which was awarded to UMass. Holt was a co-winner of the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award alongside Vote.
The awards were voted on by the 11 head coaches in the conference.
In the regular season, Boston College has boasted a 19-14-1 overall record, a 13-11-0 Hockey East record, is ranked No. 17 in the nation, and is seeded at No. 4 for the Hockey East Tournament which starts on Wednesday night.
The Eagles will begin their postseason run on Friday night against No. 5-seeded Maine at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.
Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team
G: Jack Parsons, PC *
D: Quinn Mantei, PC
D: Luka Radivojevic, BC
F: Justin Gill, MC
F: Parker Lalonde, MC
F: Giacomo Martino, NU
F: Jacob Mathieu, NU
F: Roger McQueen, PC
* unanimous selection
Best Defensive Defenseman
Brandon Holt, Maine
Runner-up:
Gavin McCarthy, Boston University
Best Defensive Forward Award
Owen Fowler, Maine
Tabor Heaslip, UConn
Runner-up:
Marty Lavins, New Hampshire
Hockey East Three Stars Award
James Hagens, Boston College
Runner-up:
Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts
Service Credit Union Scoring Leader
James Hagens, Boston College
13g, 15a, 28p
Runner-up:
Josh Nadeau, Maine
15g, 10a, 25p
Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award
Brandon Holt, Maine
Will Vote, Boston College
Runner-up:
Cy LeClerc, New Hampshire
Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award
Massachusetts Minutemen
Runner-up:
New Hampshire Wildcats
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College Eagles news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1