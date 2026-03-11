Boston College Defenseman Lands on 2025-26 Hockey East All-Rookie Team

Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Luka Radivojevic has been named to the 2025-26 Pro Ambitions Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Radivojevic earned the honor for his performance this season for the Eagles. During the team’s campaign, the Trencín, Slovakia, native tallied one goal and 14 assists for 15 points as well as 26 blocks in 32 games played.

Radivojevic was one of eight players from the conference selected to the team. He joins Providence goalie Jack Parsons, Providence defenseman Quinn Mantei, Merrimack forward Justin Gill, Merrimack forward Parker Lalonde, Northeastern forward Giacomo Martino, Northeastern forward Jacob Mathieu, and Providence forward Roger McQueen.

Parsons was the only unanimous pick to the team.

Radivojevic was also one of three Eagles to pick up season awards from Hockey East. Boston College forward James Hagens won the Scoring Leader Award and Three-Stars Award while forward Will Vote picked up the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award.

The other awards include Best Defensive Defenseman which went to Maine’s Brandon Holt, Best Defensive Forward which was handed to Maine’s Owen Fowler and UConn’s Tabor Heaslip, and the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award which was awarded to UMass. Holt was a co-winner of the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award alongside Vote.

The awards were voted on by the 11 head coaches in the conference.

In the regular season, Boston College has boasted a 19-14-1 overall record, a 13-11-0 Hockey East record, is ranked No. 17 in the nation, and is seeded at No. 4 for the Hockey East Tournament which starts on Wednesday night.

The Eagles will begin their postseason run on Friday night against No. 5-seeded Maine at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team

G: Jack Parsons, PC *

D: Quinn Mantei, PC

D: Luka Radivojevic, BC

F: Justin Gill, MC

F: Parker Lalonde, MC

F: Giacomo Martino, NU

F: Jacob Mathieu, NU

F: Roger McQueen, PC



* unanimous selection

Best Defensive Defenseman

Brandon Holt, Maine



Runner-up:

Gavin McCarthy, Boston University

Best Defensive Forward Award

Owen Fowler, Maine

Tabor Heaslip, UConn



Runner-up:

Marty Lavins, New Hampshire

Hockey East Three Stars Award

James Hagens, Boston College



Runner-up:

Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts

Service Credit Union Scoring Leader

James Hagens, Boston College

13g, 15a, 28p



Runner-up:

Josh Nadeau, Maine

15g, 10a, 25p

Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award

Brandon Holt, Maine

Will Vote, Boston College



Runner-up:

Cy LeClerc, New Hampshire

Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award

Massachusetts Minutemen



Runner-up:

New Hampshire Wildcats