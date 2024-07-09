Boston College Alumnus Joe Tessitore Joins WWE Broadcast Team
Boston College alumnus Joe Tessitore has landed a new job with WWE, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old will be the play-by-play announcer starting this summer and will work alongside analysts Wade Barrett and Corey Graves on the broadcasting team.
“Whether it’s a world title fight that’s got the globe buzzing or a college football rivalry that’s grabbed the nation’s attention, Joe’s voice provides that big event feel each time he is behind the microphone,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque In the official press release. “We’re excited for Joe to join legendary WWE broadcaster Michael Cole and our esteemed announce team, bringing his signature energy and meticulous preparation to our WWE telecasts each week.”
Tessitore graduated from Boston College in 1993 from the Carroll School of Management and has been working as a broadcaster since 1994.
The Schenectady, N.Y., native started his career on local television, having stints on KXAS in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, WRGB in Albany, N.Y., and WFSB in Hartford, Conn., before starting with ESPN in 2002. Since joining the world wide leader in sports, Tessitore has covered boxing, college football, college basketball, horse racing, NFL, and more for the program and its affiliates.
“It’s an honor to be a part of WWE. The recent success and trajectory are undeniable,” said Tessitore in the official press release. “Being there at WrestleMania XL, one could feel it – from Cody, Seth, Roman and The Rock, to creative and production, these are some of the very best storytellers in TV. Corey and Wade are absolute stars and it is my privilege to join their team. Pat and Cole are just magical together and Cole is the greatest to ever sit in that chair. As a lifelong viewer, I’m humbled to join this team and to serve our fans.”
Tessitore will continue his roles with ESPN and ABC.