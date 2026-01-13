Boston College Football Adds Fourth Transfer WR in Washington State's Landon Wright

The Boston College football program landed a commitment from former Washington State wide receiver Landon Wright, the team announced Monday on X.

“100 [percent] committed, let's do it,” commented Wright.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Wright appeared in 11 games and totaled seven receptions for 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He caught two catches for 31 yards, including a 26-yard score, at No. 4 Ole Miss on Oct. 11, 2025, and hauled in a 39-yard touchdown grab against Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22.

ZEVI ECKHAUS WITH THE DART TO LANDON WRIGHT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MMxWzh3k8T — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 22, 2025

In 2024, as a true freshman, the 5-foot-11, 173-pound wideout did not see any game action.

A Fresno, Calif., native who attended Clovis West High School, Wright was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247 Sports, including the No. 82 overall prospect from California by 247.

As a senior, he was named to the All-TRAC First Team after producing 1,406 yards and 15 touchdowns on 66 catches, averaging 21.3 yards per catch. In his junior campaign, Wright generated 776 yards and eight touchdowns on 42 receptions, which resulted in an All-Tri-River Athletic Conference First Team nod.

Wright is the Eagles’ 25th portal pick-up this offseason, including the fourth addition to the wide receiver unit. He is not the only former Cougar joining the program, either, as former Wazzu linebacker Anthony Palano committed to BC on Jan. 5.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

