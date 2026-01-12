Former Towson Punter Signs With Boston College

Boston College football has signed former Towson punter Bryce LaFollette.

The program made the announcement of the addition via social media on Monday.

“Flipping the field,” said Boston College football via X. “Welcome Punter, @Bryce_L16 to BC.”

The Chesapeake Beach, Md., native spent two seasons at Towson from 2024-25 after transferring from Virginia Tech. During that time frame, he appeared in 24 games and recorded 92 punt attempts for 3,976 yards.

He averaged 43.2 yards per punt, pinned 38 of them inside the 20-yard line, and 19 of his punts were over 50 yards.

LaFollette is one of multiple players Boston College has picked up this offseason.

The transfer portal window is open until Friday.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

