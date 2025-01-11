Boston College Athletics Gears Up For Eventful Saturday, The Rundown: January 11, 2025
Boston College Athletics is preparing for an eventful day on Saturday.
The skiing team kicks things off the morning as it competes in Day 2 of the Bates Carnival to open the season. Currently, the Eagles are sitting in 11th place after the first day with 147 points.
In the afternoon, the men’s basketball team will look to win its second ACC game of the season as it hosts the Syracuse Orange.
Finally, the men’s hockey team is hoping to bounce back from a loss as it travels to Merrimack to cap off the home-and-home series on Saturday night.
Today’s Schedule:
- Skiing: Boston College in Bates Carnival | Newry, Maine | 9 a.m. ET
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 3 p.m. ET | The CW | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at Merrimack | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men’s Hockey: Merrimack 5, Boston College 2.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
34 days.
- Former Boston College staffer Ryan Day led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the national championship. Day had three stints with the Eagles as a graduate assistant (2003-04), wide receivers coach (2007-11), and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2013-14).
- Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Colby Ambrosio scored a goal in Miami Ohio’s game against Denver on Friday night. Ambrosio spent four seasons with the Eagles and transferred last year.
- The Boston College football coaching staff continues to be active in the offseason.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“We've got to keep playing for our lives.”- Bill Guerin
