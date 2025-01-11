No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Merrimack to Open Second Half of Season
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-4-1, 6-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team suffered its fourth loss of the season with a 5-2 defeat to the Merrimack Warriors (8-10-1, 4-5-1) on Friday night.
The Eagles got on the board first at the 13:08 mark of the opening frame with a goal by forward Oskar Jellvik, assisted by defenseman Aram Minnetian and forward Teddy Stiga.
Boston College extended its lead in the second period with a short-handed goal by forward Brady Berard at the 7:51 mark, his first goal as an Eagle. The score was assisted by Minnetian and defenseman Aidan Hreschuk.
After that, the Warriors fought back and scored five unanswered goals in the final two frames to earn the come from behind win and remain undefeated in 2025.
The first goal by Merrimack came at 8:23 of the second with a power-play goal by forward Antonio Venuto with help from defenseman Zach Bookman and forward Harrison Roy.
Roy scored the second goal in the stretch at 9:43 with assists from forwards Ty Daneault and Caelan Fitzpatrick while forward Vann Yuhas gave Merrimack goal support with a score at 12:40, assisted by forward Ryan O’Connell and defenseman Ivan Zivlak.
After going into the second intermission with a one-score lead, the Warriors added another goal at the 2:52 mark of the third period with a score by Bookman. The goal was assisted by forwards Nick Pierre and Caden Cranston.
Merrimack capped off the night with a goal at 11:43 of the final frame by Zivlak with help from Cranston and Pierre.
With the loss, Boston College snaps its 18-game winning streak at Conte Forum which dated back to last season.
The two teams will play the series finale on Saturday night at Lawler Rink in North Andover, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
