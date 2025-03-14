Boston College Baseball Announces Rotation For Series at No. 5 Florida State, The Rundown: March 14, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
After playing its home opener on Tuesday, the Boston College Eagles baseball team hits the road again for a three-game series at No. 5 Florida State this weekend.
On Thursday, the program announced the rotation for the weekend set.
For the opening game, right-handed pitcher Bobby Chicoine (0-1, 5.79 ERA) will start on the mound for the Eagles while left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will start on Saturday. Sunday’s starting pitcher is still TBD.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships | Virginia Beach, Va. | ESPN+ | Live Stats
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Virginia | 3 p.m. ET
- Softball: Boston College at No. 25 Virginia | 5 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College at No. 5 Florida State | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Thursday, March 13.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
169 days
Did You Notice?
- D1Baseball highlighted Boston College Birdball reliever Joey Ryan via social media for his performance last weekend at No. 23 Virginia.
- Boston College football shared a few photos from its second spring practice on Thursday.
- Class of 2027 wide receiver Austin Busso announced his official visit to Boston College on March 15. Busso is a product of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published