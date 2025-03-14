BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Announces Rotation For Series at No. 5 Florida State, The Rundown: March 14, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics

After playing its home opener on Tuesday, the Boston College Eagles baseball team hits the road again for a three-game series at No. 5 Florida State this weekend. 

On Thursday, the program announced the rotation for the weekend set. 

For the opening game, right-handed pitcher Bobby Chicoine (0-1, 5.79 ERA) will start on the mound for the Eagles while left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will start on Saturday. Sunday’s starting pitcher is still TBD. 

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships | Virginia Beach, Va. | ESPN+ | Live Stats
  • Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Virginia | 3 p.m. ET
  • Baseball: Boston College at No. 5 Florida State | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

There were no games scheduled for Thursday, March 13.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

169 days

Did You Notice?

  • D1Baseball highlighted Boston College Birdball reliever Joey Ryan via social media for his performance last weekend at No. 23 Virginia.
  • Boston College football shared a few photos from its second spring practice on Thursday.
  • Class of 2027 wide receiver Austin Busso announced his official visit to Boston College on March 15. Busso is a product of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.

Special Media: 

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

