Looking Back at the Two Other Pitchers to Throw No-Hitters in College World Series History
Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood made history on Monday as he became the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the history of the College World Series.
In Arkansas' 3-0 win over Murray State to stay alive in the College World Series, Wood did not allow a single hit or run over nine hittings. He nearly pitched a perfect game too, but his lone "blemish" of the outing was hitting Murray State batter Dom Drecker in the foot during the eighth inning, allowing his first and only base runner of the day.
Wood now joins a rare group of pitchers who have achieved this feat. Here's a look at the previous two pitchers to throw no-hitters during the College World Series.
Jim Ehler - 1950 College World Series
During the first College World Series in Ohama and the fourth overall edition of the tournament, Jim Ehler became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the history of the College World Series. Ehler allowed no hits, no runs, five walks and struck out 14 as he led the Texas Longhorns to a 7-0 win over Tufts in Game 9 of the 1950 College World Series.
"Along comes this Jim Ehler from Texas, and he was the hottest thing I've ever seen," then Tufts coach John Ricker said after the game, via The Tufts Daily. "He just had it, let me tell you. We naturally didn't like to drop out, but it was a wonderful trip."
The Longhorns would go on to win the College World Series that year, becoming the first team to win back-to-back College World Series titles after previously winning the tournament the year prior in 1949.
1960 - Jim Wixson
A decade later, Oklahoma State’s Jim Wixson became the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter during the College World Series, doing so in the 1960 College World Series. Wixson delivered his no-hitter in Game 5 of the 1960 College World Series against North Carolina, leading his team to a 7-0 win.
Wixson and the Cowboys would go on to reach the championship semifinals that year, where they lost to Minnesota, the eventual champions. Over his 1960 sophomore season, Wixson posted a remarkable 0.95 ERA. The following year as a junior, he went 11-0 and was named a first team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Wixson is part of the Cowboys Baseball Hall of Fame.
Wixson went on to have a brief career in the minor leagues with the then-Kansas City Athletics.