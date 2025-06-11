Boston College Adds 3-Star DL to Official Visitor List
Boston College is set to welcome, yet again, a group of official visitors to campus this weekend, starting on June 13. While this weekend's group is a bit smaller than the previous two, or even the one following it, the Eagles added another name to the list on Wednesday, rounding out the group a bit.
3-Star defensive lineman Gavin Neil from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois took to social media to announce that he will be in Chestnut Hill this weekend. He will be joined by fellow 3-Star prospects William Vaughn, who committed in May, and Zykir Moore.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 285 lbs., Neil is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 140 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 26 player in Illinois. As a junior in 2024, he finished with 39 tackles, 13 TFL's and 6.0 sacks.
He is an aggressive defender with a strong base and solid quickness off the ball. He is able to clog up running lanes with his big frame, but also has the athleticism to rush the quarterback and cause headaches for opposing offenses.
While he has a bit to clean up in terms of his pad level, Neil has many of the traits of an elite defender.
As of now, Boston College holds 16 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 26 team in the nation.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 13-15
- 3-Star TE William Vaughn
- 3-Star DL Gavin Neil
- LB Zykir Moore
June 20-22
- 4-Star EDGE Carter Gooden - Visited Boston College on 01/19/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Mason Leak - Committed to Boston College on 10/03/2024
- 3-Star DL Mac Fitzgerald - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2025
- 3-Star RB Jamal Rule
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Named Boston College as a finalist on 06/06/2025
- 3-Star ATH Steve Klein - Committed to Boston College on 05/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Brayden Allen - Received in-home visit on 05/05/2025
- 3-Star DL Deuce Alailefaleula
- 3-Star OL Dean Ruksnaitis - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2024
- 3-Star EDGE Sarrel Howard
- DL Amier Clarke - Received an offer on 01/28/2025
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)