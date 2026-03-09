How to Watch Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup at UConn

The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team travels to Storrs, Conn., to take on the UConn Huskies (7-8) in a midweek matchup on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a massive series win over the Miami Hurricanes on the road this past weekend to open ACC play. Boston College won the first game of the set over the then-No. 24 ranked Hurricanes 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday night and won the rubber match 9-5 on Sunday afternoon. BC lost the middle game 5-3 on Saturday night.

The Huskies are also coming off a road series win over the Old Dominion Monarchs. UConn won the first game of the series 4-2 on Friday afternoon and the middle game 14-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies lost the finale 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

The contest marks the 16th of 19 away and neutral site games Boston College will open its season with. The Eagles were slated to have their home opener on Feb. 24 against Merrimack, but the game was postponed due to weather.

Since that game has yet to have a makeup date announced, Boston College will now have its home opener on Tuesday, March 17 against Sacred Heart. It will mark a five-game home stand for the Eagles which also features UMass Lowell and a series against Cal.

This is the first of two matchups between the teams this year. They will also play at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday, April 15.

In 2025, Boston College and UConn met twice and split the season series. The Eagles won the first meeting on March 25 in Storrs 18-6 in eight innings and the Huskies won the other game 21-9 in seven innings on April 15 in Brighton.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at UConn:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies

When: Tuesday, March 10 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, Conn.

TV: UConn+

Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies earned a series win over the Old Dominion Monarchs this weekend. UConn won the first two games of the series 4-2 and 14-3, but dropped the finale 6-5.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a series win over the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend, winning the series opener 8-7 and finale 9-5. BC dropped the middle game 5-3.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on April 15, 2025. Boston College lost to UConn 21-9 in seven innings at home.

2026 Boston College Baseball Schedule:

Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 20: vs. Cornell (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Feb. 21: vs. Northwestern Spartanburg, S.C.)

Feb. 22: DH vs. Cornell and Northwestern (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack (Postponed)

Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU

March 3-4: at FIU

March 6-8: at Miami

March 10: at UConn

March 13-15: at NC State

March 17: vs. Sacred Heart

March 18: vs. UMass Lowell

March 20-22: vs. Cal

March 24: vs. Maine

March 25: vs. Merrimack

March 27-29: vs. Virginia

March 31: at Northeastern

April 2-4: at UNC

April 7: Beanpot

April 8: vs. Dartmouth

April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech

April 14: Beanpot

April 15: vs. UConn

April 17-19: vs. Duke

April 21: vs. Maine

April 24-26: at Notre Dame

April 28: at UMass Lowell

May 1-3: at Clemson

May 9-10: vs. NJIT

May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech