How to Watch Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup at UConn
The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team travels to Storrs, Conn., to take on the UConn Huskies (7-8) in a midweek matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles are coming off a massive series win over the Miami Hurricanes on the road this past weekend to open ACC play. Boston College won the first game of the set over the then-No. 24 ranked Hurricanes 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday night and won the rubber match 9-5 on Sunday afternoon. BC lost the middle game 5-3 on Saturday night.
The Huskies are also coming off a road series win over the Old Dominion Monarchs. UConn won the first game of the series 4-2 on Friday afternoon and the middle game 14-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies lost the finale 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.
The contest marks the 16th of 19 away and neutral site games Boston College will open its season with. The Eagles were slated to have their home opener on Feb. 24 against Merrimack, but the game was postponed due to weather.
Since that game has yet to have a makeup date announced, Boston College will now have its home opener on Tuesday, March 17 against Sacred Heart. It will mark a five-game home stand for the Eagles which also features UMass Lowell and a series against Cal.
This is the first of two matchups between the teams this year. They will also play at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday, April 15.
In 2025, Boston College and UConn met twice and split the season series. The Eagles won the first meeting on March 25 in Storrs 18-6 in eight innings and the Huskies won the other game 21-9 in seven innings on April 15 in Brighton.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at UConn:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Tuesday, March 10 at 3:05 p.m. ET
Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, Conn.
TV: UConn+
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies earned a series win over the Old Dominion Monarchs this weekend. UConn won the first two games of the series 4-2 and 14-3, but dropped the finale 6-5.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a series win over the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend, winning the series opener 8-7 and finale 9-5. BC dropped the middle game 5-3.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on April 15, 2025. Boston College lost to UConn 21-9 in seven innings at home.
2026 Boston College Baseball Schedule:
Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 20: vs. Cornell (Spartanburg, S.C.)
Feb. 21: vs. Northwestern Spartanburg, S.C.)
Feb. 22: DH vs. Cornell and Northwestern (Spartanburg, S.C.)
Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack (Postponed)
Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU
March 3-4: at FIU
March 6-8: at Miami
March 10: at UConn
March 13-15: at NC State
March 17: vs. Sacred Heart
March 18: vs. UMass Lowell
March 20-22: vs. Cal
March 24: vs. Maine
March 25: vs. Merrimack
March 27-29: vs. Virginia
March 31: at Northeastern
April 2-4: at UNC
April 7: Beanpot
April 8: vs. Dartmouth
April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech
April 14: Beanpot
April 15: vs. UConn
April 17-19: vs. Duke
April 21: vs. Maine
April 24-26: at Notre Dame
April 28: at UMass Lowell
May 1-3: at Clemson
May 9-10: vs. NJIT
May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech
