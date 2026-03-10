Live Updates For Boston College Baseball's Road Game Against UConn

After opening the season in the southern part of the country, the Boston College Eagles (9-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team is in Storrs, Conn., for a midweek matchup with the UConn Huskies (7-8) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a massive series win over the then-No. 24 Miami Hurricanes over the weekend. Boston College won the series opener 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday night and the rubber match 9-5 on Sunday afternoon. BC lost the middle game of the set 5-3 on Saturday night. The Hurricanes exited the Top 25 after the series.

As for the Huskies, they are also heading into the matchup with a series win. UConn won its series over the Old Dominion Monarchs this past weekend. In the set, the Huskies won the opening game 4-2 on Friday and the middle game 14-3 on Saturday, but failed to get the sweep on Sunday as they suffered a 6-5 loss in the finale.

The contest marks the first of two meetings between the two teams. They will square off again on Wednesday, April 15 at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

After this game, Boston College has three more before returning for its home opener. The Eagles will play at No. 10 NC State this weekend before returning for a five-game home stand to host Sacred Heart on March 17, UMass Lowell on March 18, and Cal from March 20-22.

Live Updates:

Pregame

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies

When: Tuesday, March 10 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, Conn.

TV: UConn+

Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies earned a series win over the Old Dominion Monarchs this weekend. UConn won the first two games of the series 4-2 and 14-3, but dropped the finale 6-5.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a series win over the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend, winning the series opener 8-7 and finale 9-5. BC dropped the middle game 5-3.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on April 15, 2025. Boston College lost to UConn 21-9 in seven innings at home.