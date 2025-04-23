Boston College Baseball Extends Win Streak to Four With Victory Over UMass Lowell
The Boston College Eagles (21-20, 9-12 ACC) baseball team earned a come from behind win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks (14-25, 6-9 AE) 5-4 on Wednesday night.
The River Hawks gained the early 2-0 lead after first baseman River Hart hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning off Eagles starting pitcher Kyle Kipp.
The pair of runs were the only two Kipp allowed in five innings of work along with two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts.
After going down, Boston College slowly chipped away at their deficit and plated three unanswered runs in three straight innings.
The Eagles put themselves on the board in the third on an RBI single by third baseman Patrick Roche and knotted up the contest at 2 in the fourth on an RBI double by second baseman Adam Magpoc.
Boston College took the lead 3-2 in the fifth after center fielder Josiah Ragsdale scored on a wild pitch.
Earlier in the inning, Ragsdale reached base on a drawn walk, advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt, and got to third on a sacrifice fly.
The Eagles maintained their advantage until the ninth when UMass Lowell regained the lead 4-3 on a two-RBI single by catcher Jake Fitzgibbons.
Boston College responded in the bottom half of the inning and walked it off.
The Eagles tied the game at 4 with an RBI single by designated hitter Kyle Wolff and secured the win 5-4 on an RBI single by first baseman Vince Cimini.
Pitcher JD Ogden entered the game out of the bullpen in the sixth and pitched the remainder of the game. He gave up the two runs in the ninth. He also allowed two walks and struck out six batters.
The victory puts Boston College at a perfect 2-0 on the year against the River Hawks. The Eagles also defeated UMass Lowell 3-1 on April 8.
Next up, Boston College starts a three-game series with the Miami Hurricanes at home on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.