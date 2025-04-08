Boston College Baseball Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak With Win Over UMass Lowell
The Boston College Eagles (14-17, 5-10 ACC) baseball team got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks (12-19, 4-5 AE) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first inning. The team plated its runs on an RBI single by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale and an RBI groundout by designated hitter Kyle Wolff.
Boston College extended its lead 3-0 in the seventh on an RBI single by left fielder Adam Magpoc which capped off the Eagles’ scoring for the day.
UMass Lowell tacked on its only run of the day on a fielder’s choice in the eighth to make the score 3-1.
The River Hawks got the game-tying run to the plate in the ninth, but a groundout by left fielder River Hart ended the contest.
Pitcher Eric Schroder started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the senior went three innings and allowed three hits as well as struck out three batters.
JD Ogden, John Kwiatkowski, and Joey Ryan made appearances out of the bullpen. Ogden earned the win, moving his record to 1-1 on the year and Ryan was credited with the save, his fifth of the season.
With the victory, the Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak. Prior to the matchup with the River Hawks, they had losses to Northeastern, Rhode Island, and got swept by No. 14 Louisville.
Next up, Boston College travels to Hanover, N.H., to take on the Dartmouth Big Green on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.