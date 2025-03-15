BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Looking to Bounce Back Against Florida State After Loss, The Rundown: March 15, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

Boston College pitcher Peter Schaefer
Boston College pitcher Peter Schaefer / Boston College Athletics

Boston College Baseball lost to the Florida State Seminoles yesterday via a final score of 2-8 in the team's first showdown of the season in Tallahassee.

The Eagles only managed to scratch one run across in the fourth and ninth innings to seal the deal on a loss to begin the three-game series. Bobby Chicoine was dealt the loss in the game, which moves him to 0-2 on the season. No Boston College pitcher threw more than 41 pitches in the contest.

Boston College will look to bounce back this afternoon with a double header on tap beginning at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships | Virginia Beach, Va. | ESPN+ | Live Stats
  • Sailing: Geiger Team Race
  • Sailing: Women's SNE Team Race
  • Women's LAX: Boston College vs. Louisville | Noon | Watch
  • Baseball (DH): Boston College @ Florida State | 1 and 4 p.m. | Watch
  • Softball: Boston College @ Virginia | 4 p.m. | Watch
  • Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Northeastern | 7:30 p.m. | Watch

Eagles Results:

  • Men's Tennis: Boston College 1, Virginia 4
  • Softball: Boston College 1, Virginia 3
  • Baseball: Boston College 2, Florida State 8

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

168 days

Did You Notice?

  • D1Baseball highlighted Boston College Birdball reliever Joey Ryan via social media for his performance last weekend at No. 23 Virginia.
  • Boston College football shared a few photos from its second spring practice on Thursday.
  • Class of 2027 wide receiver Austin Busso announced his official visit to Boston College on March 15. Busso is a product of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.

Special Media: 

