Boston College Baseball Looking to Bounce Back Against Florida State After Loss, The Rundown: March 15, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College Baseball lost to the Florida State Seminoles yesterday via a final score of 2-8 in the team's first showdown of the season in Tallahassee.
The Eagles only managed to scratch one run across in the fourth and ninth innings to seal the deal on a loss to begin the three-game series. Bobby Chicoine was dealt the loss in the game, which moves him to 0-2 on the season. No Boston College pitcher threw more than 41 pitches in the contest.
Boston College will look to bounce back this afternoon with a double header on tap beginning at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships | Virginia Beach, Va. | ESPN+ | Live Stats
- Sailing: Geiger Team Race
- Sailing: Women's SNE Team Race
- Women's LAX: Boston College vs. Louisville | Noon | Watch
- Baseball (DH): Boston College @ Florida State | 1 and 4 p.m. | Watch
- Softball: Boston College @ Virginia | 4 p.m. | Watch
- Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Northeastern | 7:30 p.m. | Watch
Eagles Results:
- Men's Tennis: Boston College 1, Virginia 4
- Softball: Boston College 1, Virginia 3
- Baseball: Boston College 2, Florida State 8
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
168 days
Did You Notice?
- D1Baseball highlighted Boston College Birdball reliever Joey Ryan via social media for his performance last weekend at No. 23 Virginia.
- Boston College football shared a few photos from its second spring practice on Thursday.
- Class of 2027 wide receiver Austin Busso announced his official visit to Boston College on March 15. Busso is a product of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.
Special Media:
