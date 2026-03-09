Boston College Baseball Captures Series Win Over Ranked ACC Foe: The Rundown

The Boston College Eagles baseball program snuck away from Miami, Fla., this weekend with a series win over the No. 24 Hurricanes in its first conference series of the season.

It even came very close to pulling off the top-25 sweep, and it marked the first time in program history that BC has left Coral Gables with a series win.

FINAL: @BCBirdBall 9, No. 24 Miami 5. Eagles win their first-ever series in Coral Gables, taking the rubber match behind HRs from Nick Wang and Cesar Gonzalez and another fantastic day from their bullpen. Over three games, BC relievers gave up just 4 ER in 18 IP w/ 19 K. — Bradley Smart (@fridaystarters) March 8, 2026

On Friday, the Eagles (9-6, 2-1 ACC) rallied from a late 7-4 deficit by plating three runs across the eighth and ninth frames thanks to Nick Wang and Kyle Wolff’s sacrifice RBI flyouts, respectively, including an RBI single for Luke Gallo, which extended the matchup into extras.

Esteban Garcia scored in the 11th inning on a dropped strike three with Solier at the plate to officially claim an 8-7 victory for BC. Reliever Sean Hard’s performance on the mound made the real difference.

The graduate-student righty shut out Miami in the final three innings to pick up his first win of the year, adding two strikeouts in the process.

In Saturday’s 5-3 loss, the Eagles managed to stage an eighth-inning comeback, which saw them pull within two of the Hurricanes. But Miami’s Packy Bradley-cooney handled business as the ninth-inning reliever, sitting down all three BC batters in order.

Sunday’s winner-take-all game was more of a test to determine the depth of the Eagles’ pitching staff, and it legitimately proved that it could hang with arguably one of the top offenses in the conference.

Junior right-hander Kyle Kipp was arguably the most impressive of the bunch, as he manufactured three strikeouts and relinquished just one hit against the Hurricanes in four innings of relief work to close out the 9-5 triumph for the Eagles, along with the series win.

Kipp shuts the door and the 🦅 win! pic.twitter.com/5HL2Lk9ovs — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 8, 2026

John Kwiatkowski hurled a respectable 1.2 innings before Kipp, punching out two in the process while surrendering only three hits. Neither pitcher gave up a run at all.

Here is The Rundown for Monday, March 9.

The Rundown: Monday, March 9, 2026

Boston College men's basketball coach Earl Grant was fired on Sunday morning.

Boston College Announces Leadership Change in Men’s Basketball Program.



A national search for next head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.



More Info: https://t.co/AGVRa9qoNi pic.twitter.com/W26AFncHcp — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) March 8, 2026

Jeff Goodman, who first reported the news of Grant's firing, had an easy answer for who BC Athletics Director Blake James' first call should be as the process to find a new men's basketball head coach begins.

No one has an easier first call than BC athletic director Blake James.



In fact, he should just take the 30-minute drive to North Andover and meet Joe Gallo at Tripoli's. https://t.co/C9A6T7C5SC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 8, 2026

The Boston College men's hockey team fell to No. 18 in NPI rankings after losing to Northeastern, 4-2, on Saturday night in the Eagles' 2025-26 season finale. BC finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak.

Boston College men’s hockey fell to No. 18 in NPI after its 4-2 loss to Northeastern tonight. pic.twitter.com/nyvXnJqwBk — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 8, 2026

Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Men's Tennis: Duke 4, Boston College 0.

Baseball: Boston College 9, No. 24 Miami 5.

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

Men's Golf: Surf Club Invitational at Surf Golf & Beach Club (North Myrtle Beach, S.C.) | Preview

Women's Golf: Juli Inkster Invitational at TPC Harding Park (San Francisco, Calif.) | Preview

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

180 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“He was the most cerebral player I ever coached.”

- Frank Spaziani on Luke Kuechly

We'll Leave You With This:

Very interested to see who is actually interested in this one. Early names you hear a lot are Joe Gallo, James Jones, Jay Larranaga and Matt Langel. https://t.co/HvThfmuyuM — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) March 8, 2026

