Boston College Baseball Set to Start Weekend Series Against No. 10 NC State: The Extra Point

The Eagles will play their second ACC competition of the young season, having previously faced off against No. 24 Miami in another three-game series back on March 6-8.

BC will look to replicate its performance from that weekend against the Wolfpack. The Eagles took two out of three from the Hurricanes, opening and closing the weekend with road victories.

The series opener was a tight 8-7 win for BC that ended in the 11th inning on a dropped third strike. Esteban Garcia crossed the plate, scoring the winning run for the Eagles.

In the second matchup of the weekend, Miami took a 5-3 victory. The Hurricanes scored three runs in the opening inning, and BC couldn’t recover. The Eagles scored two late runs in the eighth inning, but their comeback attempt fell short.

The Eagles finished the series by nabbing a 9-5 victory. The series win was the Eagles’ first-ever series win on the road against the Hurricanes.

BC returned for a midweek matchup against UConn on Tuesday, March 10. If you just saw the final score, you’d assume the two teams met in football

The Eagles earned a whopping 26-19 win as shortstop Julio Solier tallied three hits and four runs in five at-bats. Nick Wang additionally manufactured a personal-best eight RBIs with three home runs in the out-of-conference victory.

Notes from Boston College baseball's win over UConn:



- Offense continued to dominate- led by Nick Wang who had 3 HRs and 8 RBIs.

- Bullpen, which has been solid all season, looked rough.

- Sean Hard had to come in in the 8th and threw 37 pitches. Might be impactful this weekend. — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 10, 2026

The attention for BC now turns to No. 10 NC State, which holds a 14-3 overall record. The Wolfpack is coming off a scoreless outing against Elon, in which it lost 2-0.

Final. We are back in action this weekend to begin ACC play from the Doak.



Wolfpack 0, Elon 2 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 10, 2026

NC State began the season with five wins in a row, picking up victories over Washington, Indiana State, Winthrop, and Princeton twice. Its first setback came in the final matchup against Princeton on Feb 21.

Following its first loss of the year, NC State scored 27 runs against Richmond on Feb. 24, and it also shut the Spiders out.

The triumph kicked off a seven-game winning streak for the Wolfpack, capped off with a 9-2 win over Queens on March 4. Its biggest win of the season came on March 3 against No. 16 Coastal Carolina. NC State won 6-4 at home in Raleigh, N.C.

The Eagles will look to continue their winning streak from the last two games and pick up quality wins over NC State. They’ll need stout pitching and the bats to stay hot to get it done.