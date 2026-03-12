Boston College Baseball Set to Start Weekend Series Against No. 10 NC State: The Extra Point
The Eagles will play their second ACC competition of the young season, having previously faced off against No. 24 Miami in another three-game series back on March 6-8.
BC will look to replicate its performance from that weekend against the Wolfpack. The Eagles took two out of three from the Hurricanes, opening and closing the weekend with road victories.
The series opener was a tight 8-7 win for BC that ended in the 11th inning on a dropped third strike. Esteban Garcia crossed the plate, scoring the winning run for the Eagles.
In the second matchup of the weekend, Miami took a 5-3 victory. The Hurricanes scored three runs in the opening inning, and BC couldn’t recover. The Eagles scored two late runs in the eighth inning, but their comeback attempt fell short.
The Eagles finished the series by nabbing a 9-5 victory. The series win was the Eagles’ first-ever series win on the road against the Hurricanes.
BC returned for a midweek matchup against UConn on Tuesday, March 10. If you just saw the final score, you’d assume the two teams met in football
The Eagles earned a whopping 26-19 win as shortstop Julio Solier tallied three hits and four runs in five at-bats. Nick Wang additionally manufactured a personal-best eight RBIs with three home runs in the out-of-conference victory.
The attention for BC now turns to No. 10 NC State, which holds a 14-3 overall record. The Wolfpack is coming off a scoreless outing against Elon, in which it lost 2-0.
NC State began the season with five wins in a row, picking up victories over Washington, Indiana State, Winthrop, and Princeton twice. Its first setback came in the final matchup against Princeton on Feb 21.
Following its first loss of the year, NC State scored 27 runs against Richmond on Feb. 24, and it also shut the Spiders out.
The triumph kicked off a seven-game winning streak for the Wolfpack, capped off with a 9-2 win over Queens on March 4. Its biggest win of the season came on March 3 against No. 16 Coastal Carolina. NC State won 6-4 at home in Raleigh, N.C.
The Eagles will look to continue their winning streak from the last two games and pick up quality wins over NC State. They’ll need stout pitching and the bats to stay hot to get it done.
Brendan Mogan is studying communication and journalism at Boston College. He has worked as a staff writer for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, since spring 2023. There, he has covered women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more. Brendan works as a writer in the USA Basketball Writing Program, covering its youth teams in tournaments such as the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025.