Boston College Baseball Names Opening Day Starter, The Rundown: February 14, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles baseball team kicks off its season on Friday afternoon with a road series against USC Upstate. 

On Thursday, the program announced the starting pitcher for Opening Day, senior right-handed pitcher Eric Schroeder. 

In 2024, Schroeder appeared in 20 games out of the bullpen and tallied a 5-1 record and 6.69 ERA. In 36.1 innings pitched, he allowed 44 hits, 29 runs (27 earned), nine doubles, one triple, five home runs, walked 12 batters, and struck out 28.

Today's Schedule:

  • Men's and Women's Track & Field: Boston College in Eagle Elite Invitational | Live Stats; Boston College in David Hemery Valentine Invite | Boston | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Skiing: Boston College in Middlebury Carnival | Middlebury Snow Bowl, Ripton, Vt.
  • Softball: Boston College vs. Binghamton and No. 14 Duke | Gainesville, Fla. | 9 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. | Live Stats
  • Women's Hockey: No. 13 Boston College vs. No. 15 Northeastern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Wisconsin | Cambridge, Mass. | 4 p.m.

Eagles Results:

  • Women's Basketball: Cal 72, Boston College 63.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

0 Days !!!

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College Athletics announced its Eagles of the Week.
  • Hockey East shared that the conference broke a record for non-conference winning percentage this season.
  • The Boston College softball program shared pre-game practice photos ahead of its opener in the Bubly Invitational on Thursday.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"It clearly has been my privilege to come back and be the head coach at my alma mater," he said. "I have never wavered in my affection for the school. It is a wonderful university and I am going to miss it."

Jim O’Brien

Special Media:

