Boston College Softball Falls to No. 2 Florida in Opening Game of Bubly Invitational
The Boston College Eagles (3-3) softball team lost its opening game of the Bubly Invitational 12-7 to the No. 2 Florida Gators (9-0) on Thursday night.
Boston College started the scoring in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by first baseman Makenna Segal. Although they tallied two hits and had three base runners, that was the only run the Eagles could execute in the inning.
The Eagles’ lead was short-lived as the Gators put up five runs in the home half of the inning, highlighted by four drawn walks. Boston College starting pitcher Abby Dunning was pulled after the first two Florida batters she faced that both drew walks.
Kelly Colleran entered the game in place of Dunning and recorded five earned runs on two hits and four walks in one inning of work.
Boston College responded in the second, scoring three runs on back-to-back at-bats. The first was a bases-loaded drawn walk by leadoff batter Gator Robinson, followed by an RBI single by left fielder Zoe Hines, and center fielder Kali Case scored on a wild pitch to cut into the Eagles deficit 5-4.
Florida ran away with the victory after recording three-run innings in the second and third. The Gators tacked on a final run to the board in the sixth.
Boston College put up three additional runs in the contest. The first was in the third with a bases-loaded walk by Robinson, the second was in the fifth with an RBI single by third baseman Janis Espinoza, and the third was in the seventh with an RBI groundout by pinch hitter Abby Ptak.
In total, the Eagles had four pitchers enter the game. Shannon MacLeod earned four runs on four hits, one walk, and one wild pitch in 1.1 innings of work. Bailey Kendziorski earned one run on four hirs in 3.2 innings of work.
Next up, Boston College continues its run in the Bubly Invitational with a doubleheader on Friday. The first game will be against Binghamton at 9 a.m. ET and the second against No. 14 Duke at 2 p.m.