Boston College Baseball Picks Up Iona Outfielder Out of Transfer Portal
The Boston College baseball program has had a quiet offseason since its season came to a close in May.
The Eagles season came to a close on May 18 after suffering a sweep to the Clemson Tigers which resulted in the team finishing the 2024 season with a 22-31 overall record including 8-22 in conference play.
However, the program picked up its second player out of the transfer portal on Friday afternoon in Iona Gaels outfielder Josiah Ragsdale.
The rising junior spent two seasons with the Gaels. In 2024, he recorded a .385 batting average, 74 hits, 44 runs, 37 runs batted in, 13 doubles, eight triples, seven home runs, and drew 28 walks, as well as stole 22 bases in 50 games played.
Ragsdale’s statistics led the team in all categories and also had a team-high OPS (1.116), on-base percentage (.470), and slugging percentage (.646).
In the field, the Vineland, N.J., native tallied a .977 fielding percentage with 125 putouts, two assists, and three errors.
According to a report from FSS Plus senior analyst Joe Doyle, Ragsdale is projected to be picked in the first five rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft and is the No. 16 overall non-draft eligible prospect.
The decision of Ragsdale marks the third portal transaction of the offseason. Holy Cross right-handed pitcher Alex Braynt committed to Birdball on May 28 as a graduate transfer and Boston College catcher Nate McHugh entered the portal on June 2, however has not found a transfer destination yet.