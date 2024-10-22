Boston College Baseball Releases 2025 Schedule
The Boston College Eagles baseball team has released its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Eagles kick off their season with a two-series road trip against USC Upstate from Feb. 14-16 and New Orleans Feb. 21-23. The team opens ACC play March 7-9 with a road series against Virginia and round out the regular-season from May 15-17 with a series against Cal on the road.
In total, Boston College is set to play ten conference series, five at home and five on the road, as well as three non-conference series and 18 stand alone games.
Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season.
2025 Boston College Baseball Schedule:
Feb. 14-16: at USC Upstate
Feb. 21-23: at New Orleans
Feb. 25: vs. Rhode Island
Feb. 26: vs. Stonehill
Feb. 28: at William & Mary
March 1: at Richmond
March 2: at VCU
March 5: at Richmond
March 7-9: at Virginia
March 11: vs. Merrimack
March 14-16: at Florida State
March 18: vs. Sacred Heart
March 19: at Northeastern
March 21-23: vs. UNC
March 25: at UConn
March 27-29: vs. Pitt
April 1: vs. Northeastern (Beanpot Round 1)
April 2: vs. Rhode Island
April 4-6: at Louisville
April 8: vs. UMass-Lowell
April 9: at Dartmouth
April 11-13: vs. Notre Dame
April 15: vs. UConn
April 17-19: at Wake Forest
April 27: vs. UMass-Lowell
April 25-27: vs. Miami
April 29: TBA (Beanpot Round 2)
April 30: vs. Maine
May 2-4: vs. Stanford
May 10-11: at UMass-Lowell
May 15-17: at Cal
May 20-25: ACC Tournament (Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.)
NCAA Regionals will take place from May 30-June 2 and Supers will take place from June 6-9 at varying college campuses which will be determined at the end of the season.
The 2025 College World Series will be at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., from June 13-23.