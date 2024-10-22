BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Releases 2025 Schedule

The Eagles have announced their slate for the upcoming season.

The Boston College Eagles baseball team has released its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Eagles kick off their season with a two-series road trip against USC Upstate from Feb. 14-16 and New Orleans Feb. 21-23. The team opens ACC play March 7-9 with a road series against Virginia and round out the regular-season from May 15-17 with a series against Cal on the road.

In total, Boston College is set to play ten conference series, five at home and five on the road, as well as three non-conference series and 18 stand alone games.

Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season.

2025 Boston College Baseball Schedule:

Feb. 14-16: at USC Upstate

Feb. 21-23: at New Orleans

Feb. 25: vs. Rhode Island

Feb. 26: vs. Stonehill

Feb. 28: at William & Mary

March 1: at Richmond

March 2: at VCU

March 5: at Richmond

March 7-9: at Virginia

March 11: vs. Merrimack

March 14-16: at Florida State

March 18: vs. Sacred Heart

March 19: at Northeastern

March 21-23: vs. UNC

March 25: at UConn

March 27-29: vs. Pitt

April 1: vs. Northeastern (Beanpot Round 1)

April 2: vs. Rhode Island

April 4-6: at Louisville

April 8: vs. UMass-Lowell

April 9: at Dartmouth

April 11-13: vs. Notre Dame

April 15: vs. UConn

April 17-19: at Wake Forest

April 27: vs. UMass-Lowell

April 25-27: vs. Miami

April 29: TBA (Beanpot Round 2)

April 30: vs. Maine

May 2-4: vs. Stanford

May 10-11: at UMass-Lowell

May 15-17: at Cal

May 20-25: ACC Tournament (Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.)

NCAA Regionals will take place from May 30-June 2 and Supers will take place from June 6-9 at varying college campuses which will be determined at the end of the season.

The 2025 College World Series will be at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., from June 13-23.

