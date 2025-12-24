How to Watch No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey's Game Against No. 7 Western Michigan

The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (10-5-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its opening game in the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off against the No. 7 Western Michigan Broncos (10-6, 6-4 NCHC) on Sunday night.

The Eagles are coming off a series sweep over the UMass Lowell River Hawks from Dec. 5-6. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell on the road 3-1 in the opener and 3-1 at home in the finale.

On the other hand, Western Michigan is coming off a series split with the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs from Dec. 5-6. The Broncos lost the opener 4-1 and won the finale 3-2 in overtime, both at home.

This will be the second meeting between Boston College and Western Michigan. The two met for the first time last season on Oct. 26, 2024, where the Eagles defeated the Broncos 4-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The pair are just two of the teams competing in the event this year. No. 2 Wisconsin takes on Lake Superior State in the other game of the opening round at 5 p.m. ET.

The winners of each game will play in the championship game while the two losers will square off for the third place game, both on Monday. The start times for the second day of games is TBD, however whichever team plays Wisconsin will be in the night slot and the other game will be in the afternoon slot.

After the event, Boston College will not play again until Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, when it hosts Stonehill. Western Michigan returns to play for a home-and-home series with Notre Dame which starts on Friday, Jan. 2.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Western Michigan:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: BIG+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Western Michigan: The Broncos split their season with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs from Dec. 5-6. Western Michigan lost the opener 4-1 and won the finale 3-2 in overtime.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series sweep over the UMass Lowell River Hawks from Dec. 5-6. BC won the opener 3-1 and the finale 3-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Oct. 26, 2024. Boston College defeated Western Michigan 4-2 in Chestnut Hill.

