Boston College Baseball Snags Midweek Win In Beanpot Matchup, The Rundown: April 30, 2025
Boston College collected a win at Fenway Park on Tuesday with a win over UMass to snag third place in this year's Beanpot.
A grand slam from Josiah Ragsdale propelled the Eagles to the offensive onslaught of a win, even if it took some late-inning heroics to accomplish the feat. BC entered the bottom of the eighth inning down two runs, when a solo home run from Beck Milner (his first of the season) gave BC the shot in the arm it needed. Ragsdale stepped up to the plate later in that same inning with the bases loaded and delivered the dagger.
The Eagles will now look ahead to tonight, when they play host to Maine from Harrington Athletics Village. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
Today's Schedule:
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Maine | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: Boston College 13, UMass 6
- Softball: Boston College 10, UConn 5
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
122 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's hoops made an offer to a four-star guard yesterday evening.
- There may not be a better backdrop in all of baseball.
- Freshly minted NC State coach Will Wade is moving in on a five star prospect that has already taken a visit to Boston College and Cal.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“He was very vocal. As a freshman, you’re kind of feeling everyone out, but he stepped right in, took command of the scout team huddle and really approached it as if he was practicing for a game, which really caught the eye of the coaches. And the rest is history at BC.”- Chris Snee on Matt Ryan
Special Media:
