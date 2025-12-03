Boston College Football Prepares for December Signing Period: The Rundown
Football seasons in which a team wins just two games tend not to leave a good taste in the mouth of a fan base.
And while Boston College did manage to topple the Syracuse Orange in its last game of the season, improving to said 2-10 record, that reality is the same one BC football finds itself in. However, today represents the first opportunity for Boston College to improve its image after such a lackluster season.
The December signing period begins today, with most players in the signing window expected to make their decision. Recruits from across the country will be inking their NLIs, and despite losing some momentum on the recruiting trail, Boston College is still set to put together a class that has the potential to wipe the slate clean.
As it stands, BC football has 25 total commitments in the signing class, with the highest-rated recruit being EDGE Mason Leak of Bacon Academy (CT). Leak is the highest-rated player in Connecticut, according to the Rivals industry ranking, and is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports.
Signing day will undoubtedly bring a fair share of surprises with it, but if BC can make some late pushes for a few targets and hold the signing class together, it can show that the offseason messaging is already starting to take hold.
Here's the rundown for Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
Wednesday's Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Quinnipiac | Conte Forum | 1 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Swimming: US Open | Austin, Texas | 5 p.m. | Preview
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. LSU - ACC/SEC Challenge | Conte Forum | 7:15 p.m. | Watch | Listen | Live Stats
Tuesday's Results:
No athletic events took place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
Did You Notice?
A small host of BC Eagles found their way onto All-ACC squads, which were announced yesterday.
Boston College athletic director Blake James penned an open letter to the fan base yesterday calling for increased invenstment in BC Athletics.
On This Day in Boston College History
December 3, 1984: Doug Flutie appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated after his Hail Mary throw was caught to beat Miami. The headline was “The Magic Flutie.”
There's More on Boston College On SI:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social