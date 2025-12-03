Boston College Wraps Up Early Signing Day, Shows Progress Amid Regression

Boston College football has almost fully wrapped up its class of 2026 signing class.

In total, the Eagles signed 23 prospects to its class and is still waiting on one commitment to sign, three-star linebacker Mekhi Volcy out of Bedford, Mass.

The biggest recruits that officially joined the program include four-star EDGE Mason Leak out of Avon, Conn., and three-star EDGE Demeterius Thompson who was a late addition to BC’s class.

During the recruiting process, Boston College lost six commits in offensive lineman Brady Bekkenhuis (Wisconsin), wide receiver Nyqir Helton (UNC), quarterbacks DJ Bordeaux (uncommitted) and Corin Berry (Purdue), tight end William Vaughn (NC State), and wide receiver Alex Voss, who decommitted on Tuesday just one day prior to Early Signing Day.

The Eagles almost had another scare on the day of Early Signing Day as three-star defensive lineman Gavin Neil picked up a late offer from Iowa, but Bill O’Brien and Co. ended up on top and Neil signed with the Eagles Wednesday.

Currently, the class is sitting in the top 50 overall at No. 47 with 205.37 points and 13th in the ACC in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

This year’s recruiting class is proof that progress and improvement is happening in the program despite the on-field woes.

It’s no secret that BC has faced some challenges this season, most notably a 2-10 overall record after going 7-6, being ranked at one point, and making an appearance in a bowl game the year prior, but maintaining the majority of its recruiting class amid woeful struggles is a positive sign.

In this day and age of college football, maintaining recruits—even at some of the top programs in the country—has become extremely difficult, especially with the lack of regulations of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

This group shows that recruits are buying into the message and the program that O’Brien is trying to build. Even with a losing record, the vision is in reach enough for them to take a chance on coming to the Heights.

The 2026 class is slightly smaller than 2025, which had 27 members, but is larger than the class of 2024 (12 signees) and the class of 2023 (17) on the first day of the early signing period.

Time will tell if this class can help the Eagles get over the hump, but it is a good start.

