Boston College Baseball Walks Off Cal in Extra Innings to Secure Series Sweep

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (16-8, 6-3 ACC) baseball team swept the Cal Golden Bears (13-11, 0-6 ACC) with a 3-2 victory in extra innings on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Bears got on the board first in the top of the second inning on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Joshua Hanson.

After going down one run, the Eagles responded in the home half of the inning. First baseman Danny Surowiec got on base with a leadoff single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, and catcher Cesar Gonzalez brought him home with an RBI single to knot the contest at 1.

Boston College went in front 2-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by center fielder Colin Larson. Prior to Larson’s batted-in run, third baseman Luke Gallo reached base on a leadoff single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, and third on a fly out. He crossed home plate on Larson’s base hit.

Cal tied things up at 2 in the sixth after shortstop Jett Kenady scored on an error by Eagles second baseman Ty Mainolfi.

The Golden Bears nearly scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. Catcher Hideki Prather was sent home from third on a sacrifice fly, but Eagles left fielder Nick Wang threw him out at home to end the top half of the inning. The play was reviewed for obstruction, but upheld.

Boston College also had a change in the eighth. The Eagles loaded up the bases on a walk by Mainolfi, a single by Wang, and an intentional walk to Surowiec, but designated hitter Carter Hendrickson struck out swinging to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.

The game remained tied through the ninth and went into extra innings.

In the 11th, Boston College brought in Kyle Wolff to pinch hit and the game-winning run came home on a sacrifice fly to give the Eagles the 3-2 win.

Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the sophomore went six innings and allowed three hits, two runs (both unearned), walked one batter, and struck out seven.

Chase Hartsell and John Kwiatkowski entered out of the bullpen. Kwiatkowski picked up the win and improved to 3-0 on the year.

Next up, Boston College travels down the road to Boston to take on the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and will stream on FloCollege.