No. 20 Boston College Baseball Drops Road Game to Clemson

The No. 20 Boston College Eagles (35-15, 17-9 ACC) baseball team suffered a 14-4 run-rule loss to the Clemson Tigers (27-20, 7-16 ACC) on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the series to force a rubber match.

One of the keys to the Eagles’ success this season has been small ball. The Tigers took that key and used it to their advantage to plate 11 runs in the first inning to go up 11-0. Tryston McCladdie started the scoring with a bases-loaded drawn walk, followed by a sacrifice fly by Jarren Purify, an RBI bunt single by Tyler Lichtenberger, and a two-RBI single by Jason Fultz Jr. to make things 5-0.

After the first five runs, Clemson’s offense continued to cruise in the first. Bryce Clavon knocked down a bunt single to bring in a run and make things 6-0. Nate Savoie blasted a three-run home run to center field to put the Tigers up 9-0 and end pitcher Brady Miller’s day for Boston College.

John D Mitchell entered the game out of the bullpen for the Eagles and immediately gave up a solo home run to Luke Gaffney to place Clemson into double digits 10-0. Lichtenberger capped off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to make it 11-0.

Boston College got on the board in the third to cut into its deficit 11-2. Ben Williams started the inning off with a leadoff double, stole third, and crossed home plate on a throwing error by Savoie. Gunnar Johnson brought in another run for the Eagles on an RBI single later in the inning.

Clemson added three more runs to its score in the home half of the inning to extend its lead 14-2. Jack Crighton scored the first two on an RBI single and Clavon knocked in the other on an RBI single.

The Eagles tacked on two final runs to the board in the seventh on a two-RBI single by Julio Solier to make it 14-4, but that was all Boston College could get in the inning. Solier was thrown out attempting to steal second to end the game.

The other pitchers the Eagles used during the contest out of the bullpen include Aidan Gelbsman, Drew Grumbles, Matthew Spada, Peter Schaefer, John Mass, and Bobby Chicoine.

Next up, Boston College and Clemson play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACCNX.

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