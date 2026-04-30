How to Watch No. 20 Boston College Baseball's Road Series vs. Clemson

The No. 20 Boston College Eagles (34-14, 16-8 ACC) baseball team continues its road trip as it heads to Clemson, S.C., to take on the Clemson Tigers (26-19, 6-15 ACC) this weekend.

The Eagles are heading into the matchup riding a three-game win streak. During the stretch, Boston College has earned two wins over Notre Dame 16-1 in eight innings on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday to secure the series as well as a 7-6 midweek win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Tigers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Clemson suffered a sweep on the road against Louisville over the weekend 13-10 on Friday, 11-6 on Saturday, and 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday.

The two teams are on opposite sides of the ACC standings. Currently, Boston College is in third place slightly behind Georgia Tech and UNC while Clemson is in last place in the conference.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (4-2, 3.95 ERA) will start on the mound for the Eagles on Friday. So far this season, Colarusso has pitched in 57 innings and allowed 58 hits, 34 runs (25 earned), walked 18 batters, and struck out 46.

Brady Miller (2-0, 2.58 ERA) will go for Boston College on Saturday. In his sophomore campaign, the left-handed pitcher has allowed 16 runs (13 earned) on 34 hits and 16 walks in 45.1 innings of work. He has also struck out 47 batters.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (3-3, 4.62 ERA) is expected to get the nod for the Eagles on Sunday. In 2026, Mudd has pitched 48.2 innings in 13 appearances and has allowed 54 hits, 28 runs (25 earned), walked 18 batters, and struck out 28. He also has a save under his belt this season.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Clemson:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 at noon

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACCNX (Friday and Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers suffered a sweep to the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend 13-10, 11-6, and 7-5 in 10 innings.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 7-6 road win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from May 16-18, 2024. Clemson swept Boston College 12-10, 11-6, and 10-0 in eight innings.

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