Boston College Basketball Teams Record Home Wins, The Rundown: December 16, 2024
The Boston College basketball teams both recorded wins at Conte Forum on Sunday.
In the first game of the day, the women’s team earned its ninth win of the season after dominating Bryant 94-46. Forward Teya Sidberry led the way with 14 points and four Eagles hit double digits. In total, 12 players scored at least one point in the rout.
As for the men’s game, Boston College had a more difficult contest, but came out with a slight 73-69 win over Stonehill to record its seventh win of the season and snap a three-game losing streak. Center Chad Venning led the team with 13 points.
Next up for the two programs, the women’s team will host Central Connecticut State on Friday at noon ET and the men’s team will host SMU on Saturday at noon ET.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16.
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College 94, Bryant 46.
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College 73, Stonehill 69.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
60 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Illinois State defensive lineman Steven Curtis is transferring to Minnesota. The sophomore posted on social media earlier in the week that he had a planned visit to Boston College prior to his commitment. In 2024, Curtis tallied 46 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
- The Boston College men’s hockey program has landed a commitment from ‘08 forward Timothy Kazda. The 16-year-old is currently playing for the Seacoast Performance Academy 16U AAA National team where he has appeared in 29 games and tallied 34 goals and 31 assists for 65 points. He will join the Eagles in the 2027-28 season.
- Merrimack offensive lineman transfer Amir Johnson has received an offer from Boston College. Johnson played in 11 games for the Warriors this year.
