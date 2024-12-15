Boston College Men’s Basketball Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Stonehill
The Boston College Eagles (7-4, 0-1 ACC) men’s basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 73-69 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks (6-6) on Sunday evening.
Stonehill got off to a quick 6-0 lead after banking in two three-pointers within the first two minutes and ten seconds of the contest.
Boston College got on the board with 17:20 left in the first half and went on a 10-4 run to knot the game at 10. The Eagles gained their first lead with 12:36 remaining in the half with a three-pointer by guard Chas Kelley III, who scored 12 points in total, tied for the second-most among the team. Center Chad Venning led the Eagles with 13.
The rest of the first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. Boston College went into halftime with a 35-30 advantage.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles scored six quick points to extend their lead and never looked back. The Skyhawks stayed in the game and got their deficit down to as little as two points on multiple occasions in the final minute of the contest, but could not execute a comeback attempt on the road.
Turnovers and fouls which have been a problem for Boston College so far this season were improved on Sunday. As a whole, the Eagles committed 13 fouls and turned the ball over nine times.
Sophomore forward Todd Brogna, a Southborough, Mass., native led the Skyhawks and recorded a career-high 25 points. He went 10-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.
Next up, Boston College hosts the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon in its second conference game of the season. Tipoff is set for noon ET on The CW.