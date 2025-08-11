Boston College Football Alum Speaks to Team: The Rundown
The Boston College Eagles football team had a visitor on Sunday morning.
Former BC defensive lineman and alum Anthony Crosson (‘04) came to campus and spoke to the team. He gave the players an inspirational message as well as read from the Bible.
“What a blessing to welcome Anthony Crosson ‘04 to campus this morning,” said Boston College Football via X. “A former BC Eagle serving Massachusetts youth through Straight Ahead Ministries, Anthony is an inspiration.”
Eagles Results:
Boston College women’s soccer had an exhibition against Merrimack, however the final score was not released.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
19 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s basketball fell short of landing class of 2026 prospect Quinn Costello. The four-star recruit, who is from Boston, Mass., announced his final six schools which did not feature the Eagles.
- Boston College football shared photos and videos from training camp via social media over the weekend.
- Former Boston College baseball pitcher John West made his latest start for the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday. He went six innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, walked two batters, and struck out five. The Hops lost 2-1.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Thinking back to this time in my life, as an 18-year-old in the summer, I was probably thinking about going to Boston College and wondering if my brother could give me his fake ID."- Cory Schneider
