One season ago, Boston College football set sail on the 2024 season full of optimism, with former NFL skipper Bill O'Brien at the helm. Fast foward to the end of the season and a brief stint inside the Top 25 rankings, and now O'Brien and company are gearing up to make another run at it.
We've discussed at length the opportunities that Boston College has early on in the season, but to reiterate, there's a real chance that BC winds up hosting Clemson in a top 25 matchup of undefeated teams.
If that's the case, it would be by far the biggest game of the O'Brien era at Boston College to date, and serve as an opportunity to make a high-powered statement on the national stage. After that, the schedule beefs up during conference play, but there's a real chance for BC to make an impact early in the schedule and build momentum going into the midseason mark.
- Men's Volleyball: vs. NJIT | Noon | New Rochelle, New York | Watch
- Field Hockey: @ Maine | 1:00 p.m. | Orono, Maine | Watch | Live Stats
- Women's Volleyball: vs. Stonehill | 6 p.m. | New Rochelle, New York | Watch
- Men's Soccer: @ Providence | 7 p.m. | Providence, R.I. | Watch | Live Stats
- Boston College offered a pair of guards yesterday from separate recruiting classes.
- Boston College held one of its final padded practices yesterday ahead of the team's matchup against Fordham this weekend.
- The Athletic's Peter Baugh featured the yearlong struggle of the Gaudreau family following the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two former BC men's hockey players who died in a biking accidents because of a drunk driver. Johnny Gaudreau won the Hobey Baker award in 2014 as an Eagle and manufactured an illustruous NHL career following his time on the Heights.
August 29, 1933: Hall of Fame football coach Frank Cavanaugh, who coached Boston College from 1919-26, died in Marshfield, Mass. He was 57.
"When my time does end here, I hope people remember me as a good person off the ice, a good teammate and just a good person.”- Johnny Gaudreau
