Boston College Football Lands PWO Tight End Commitment; The Rundown: June 26, 2024
The Boston College football program added another commitment to its 2025 class on Tuesday.
The Eagles landed a PWO commitment on Tuesday morning from class of 2025 tight end Dominic DeSarno, who is a Georgetown Prep product in Rockville, Md. DeSarno joins three-stars Griffin Collins and Bryce Lewis as BC's third tight end in the class
Four-star wide receiver Jacorey Watson, the next potential Boston College commit, announced he'll choose between Houston, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Baylor, and Boston College on July 2. The Shadow Creek High School standout in Pearland, Texas, is ranked as the No. 54 player at his position and also the No. 54 prospect in the state. Should he choose the Eagles, he'd be the highest-rated commit.
Additionally, three-star offensive lineman Denzil Williams is down to Boston College and Pittsburgh. However, he has not publicly announced when he will make his decision.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
68 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football legend Mike Ruth was given a shoutout by the College Football Hall of Fame. Ruth, who was enshrined in 2017, was a three-time All-East and All-ECAC selection who led the Eagles to back-to-back Lambert Trophies as the best FBS team in the East in 1983 and 1984. Ruth amassed 344 career tackles, 29 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his remarkable career as the 1985 Outland Trophy and Consensus All-American's No. 68 is retired.
- All eyes were on men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings during Tuesday's practice.
