Boston College Football Lands Two Commitments, The Rundown: June 17, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College football program landed two commitments on Sunday.
The first was from linebacker Zacari Thomas, who made his announcement on Sunday afternoon. The second was cornerback Njita Sinkala, who made his announcement on Sunday evening. Sinkala is a Canada native, who spent his junior campaign at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla., but is transferring to St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Conn., for his senior season.
The duo mark the 14th and 15th commitments for the Eagles class of 2025. Currently, Boston College ranks No. 43 in the overall and No. 12 in the ACC for the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 144.90 points.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
77 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men’s basketball center Armani Mighty has transferred to Central Michigan. During the 2023-24 season, the rising junior saw time in 35 games and averaged 5.6 points, 0.2 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game.
- PJ Nolan, a class of 2024 swimming and diving freestyle specialist, has committed to Boston College.
- Class of 2025 offensive lineman and Massachusetts native Lucas Tremblay announced that he will compete in Boston College football’s Big Man Clinic on Wednesday which is one of two camps the Eagles are hosting that day. Tremblay is a product of Apponequet Regional High School in Lakeville, Mass.
Special Media:
Check out our….
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: BCCentral on SI
Published |Modified