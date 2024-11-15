Boston College Football’s Game Against No. 14 SMU Sells Out, The Rundown: November 15, 2024
After snapping a three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles football team improved to 5-4 on the season and is now one victory away from becoming bowl eligible.
Now, the Eagles must win at least one of their final three games against No. 14 SMU, UNC, or Pitt to become eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018-19.
However, capturing a victory this weekend is a lot harder than it sounds. Not only are the Eagles traveling to play one of the best teams in college football, SMU, in a hostile environment, but also will be playing in front of a packed house.
According to the SMU Football X account, the game is officially sold out, marking SMU's third straight sellout.
The Eagles and Mustangs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Cross Country: Boston College in NCAA Northeast Regional | Hopkinton, N.H. | 11 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men's Cross Country: Boston College in NCAA Northeast Regional | Hopkinton, N.H. | noon ET | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: Boston College vs. Princeton (NCAA Championships Round 1) | Philadelphia, Penn. | 1:30 p.m. ET | Live Video
- Women's Hockey: No. 11 Boston College at No. 14 Boston University | 6 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Temple | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at Clemson | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at UConn | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Harvard 78, Boston College 70.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
91 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College class of 2025 commit Ashton Cunningham celebrated his birthday on Thursday.
- The Boston College men's hockey team is participating in Movember, an event in the month of November to grow a mustache to raise awareness for men's health issues.
- Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI