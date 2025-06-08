Boston College Football Set to Host Quarterback Camp, The Rundown: June 8, 2025
Boston College football has had an active start to the summer.
Last weekend, the program held its highly anticipated Mega Camp where prospects from across the nation showcased their skills.
Now, Boston College is holding its latest camp on Sunday for quarterbacks called QB School. The event will be hosted by Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien.
Multiple prospects have already announced that they will be in attendance including class of 2029’s Tony Kayrouz (Catholic Memorial) and Matt Pangaro (The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.), and class of 2028’s Hudson Pressley (Woodberry High, Woodberry Forest, Va.).
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Sunday, June 8.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Saturday, June 7.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
83 days.
Did You Notice?
- Canadian hockey prospect Justin Carbonneau is still weighing his decision for next season, but if he chooses to play collegiate hockey, he will pick between Boston College and Boston University.
- Boston College football shared a glimpse into the players’ summer workouts via social media on Saturday.
- EA Sports announced that it will pay schools a certain amount based on how many people play as that school in College Football 26. The game is set to be released on July 10.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Arm strength, I think, is a thing that's, like, incredibly overrated in the NFL.”- Matt Hasselbeck
Special Media:
