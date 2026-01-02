Boston College Football Sends Offers to Three Transfer Portal Players

The transfer portal window is officially open and players that entered are starting to receive offers, schedule visits, and commit to schools.

Three transfer portal players have already picked up early offers from Boston College.

Saint Francis transfer defensive lineman Balaam Miller announced his offer from the Eagles via social media and his scheduled visit to Chestnut Hill.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Boston college will be visiting on the 4th,” said Miller via X.

Blessed to receive an offer from Boston college will be visiting on the 4th pic.twitter.com/cUvhaMkulC — Balaam Miller (@balaammiller50) January 2, 2026

The Buffalo, N.Y., native spent two seasons at Saint Francis. In 2025, he played in nine games and tallied 25 total tackles (14 solo and 11 assisted), five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended. He also played in two games in 2024, but did not record a stat.

Miller was not the only prospect to pick up an offer from BC on Friday.

North Carolina Central transfer defensive lineman Wisdom Simms shared that he has received an offer from BC and is visiting campus on Jan. 4.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College,” said Simms via X. “Will be visiting on January 4th.”

Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College . Will be visiting on January 4th . pic.twitter.com/OwXnoHjpKk — WisdomSimms (@simms_wisdom) January 2, 2026

Simms played two seasons at NC Central. In 20 games from 2024-25, he notched 29 total tackles (12 solo and 17 assisted), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

NC Central transfer offensive lineman Trevon Humphrey Jr., received an offer from BC as well.

“Blessed to receive to an offer from Boston College,” said Humphrey Jr. via X.

Humphrey Jr., played on an offensive line that paved the way for 5,051 yards and 49 touchdowns during NC Central’s 8-4 campaign in 2025.

The Eagles have also scheduled visits with Tarleton State transfer running back Tre Page III, Harvard transfer safety Ty Bartrum, and Liberty transfer running back Evan Dickens.

Boston College is looking to add a lot of talent from the transfer portal as the program has lost 25 players to the portal this offseason.

The Eagles that entered the portal include linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

The transfer portal will be open until Jan. 16.

