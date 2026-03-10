Boston College Football Set to Start Spring Practice: The Rundown

Boston College football officially kicks off spring practice on Tuesday morning.

The Eagles will hold practices that are available to the media at Fish Field House on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien will speak to the media on Tuesday and Saturday and players will speak on Thursday.

BC will hold practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for the remainder of March, then have six additional practices in April on different days. The Eagles will wrap up spring camp on Saturday, April 11 with a scrimmage.

And just like that, we’re onto Spring ball for @BCFootball, one of my favorite times of the year.



Here is the schedule for the upcoming first week of practice (the sessions media can attend).



The Eagles are a completely different team now from a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/w4JOm6xxji — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 6, 2026

The Rundown: Tuesday, March 10, 2026:

Class of 2027 tight end/linebacker Jack Baker has received an offer from Boston College. Baker is a product of Toms River North High School in Toms River, N.J.

Beyond excited to have received an offer from Boston College! Thank you @FBCoachOB pic.twitter.com/IAa0vrAOF8 — Jack Baker (@jack_Baker_22) March 8, 2026

Due to Matthews Arena being torn down, Northeastern men's hockey will play its opening round game against New Hampshire at Conte Forum.

The stage is set.



🎟️ NU students: FREE admission with a valid ID at the door. General public tickets → https://t.co/u6epEhN8so pic.twitter.com/4Ywks5e7sd — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) March 8, 2026

Class of 2027 linebacker Rome Ewell has received an offer from Boston College. Ewell is a product of Springtown High School in Springtown, Texas.

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Surf Club Invitational- 6th Place, -6

Markus Lam- T-12th Place -3

Jack Pogorelc- T-12th Place, -3

Tony Yin- T-36th Place, E

Tommy Mangan- T-45th Place, +1

Ben Paylor- T-53rd Place, +2

Connor Chisum- T-66th Place, +4

Women's Golf: Boston College at Juli Inkster Invitational- 11th Place, +22

Tiffany Cao- T-11th Place, +2

Cynthia Zhang- T-33th Place, +5

Ana Lucia Trevino- T-33th Place, +5

Joyce Zhang- T-41st Place, +6

Jenna Shilts- T-56th Place, +9

Frances Kim- T-60th Place, +10

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Surf Club Invitational | N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Live Stats

Women's Golf: Boston College at Juli Inkster Invitational | San Francisco, Calif. | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

179 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“I’ll never forget my first development camp with the Flames. I was just a college kid in every sense. And I saw these NHL players out there on the ice, and all I could think was, “What am I doing here?” I was so wide-eyed, I almost wanted to ask for autographs.” Johnny Gaudreau

We'll Leave You With This:

One more at home!



We'll host Maine this Friday at Kelley Rink in the Hockey East Quarterfinals!



Tickets are now available to purchase at the link below:



🎟️ https://t.co/mJqyKluVOo pic.twitter.com/vrtwMV3FcC — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) March 9, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....