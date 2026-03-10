Boston College Football Set to Start Spring Practice: The Rundown
Boston College football officially kicks off spring practice on Tuesday morning.
The Eagles will hold practices that are available to the media at Fish Field House on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien will speak to the media on Tuesday and Saturday and players will speak on Thursday.
BC will hold practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for the remainder of March, then have six additional practices in April on different days. The Eagles will wrap up spring camp on Saturday, April 11 with a scrimmage.
The Rundown: Tuesday, March 10, 2026:
- Class of 2027 tight end/linebacker Jack Baker has received an offer from Boston College. Baker is a product of Toms River North High School in Toms River, N.J.
- Due to Matthews Arena being torn down, Northeastern men's hockey will play its opening round game against New Hampshire at Conte Forum.
- Class of 2027 linebacker Rome Ewell has received an offer from Boston College. Ewell is a product of Springtown High School in Springtown, Texas.
Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:
- Men's Golf: Boston College at Surf Club Invitational- 6th Place, -6
Markus Lam- T-12th Place -3
Jack Pogorelc- T-12th Place, -3
Tony Yin- T-36th Place, E
Tommy Mangan- T-45th Place, +1
Ben Paylor- T-53rd Place, +2
Connor Chisum- T-66th Place, +4
- Women's Golf: Boston College at Juli Inkster Invitational- 11th Place, +22
Tiffany Cao- T-11th Place, +2
Cynthia Zhang- T-33th Place, +5
Ana Lucia Trevino- T-33th Place, +5
Joyce Zhang- T-41st Place, +6
Jenna Shilts- T-56th Place, +9
Frances Kim- T-60th Place, +10
Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:
- Men's Golf: Boston College at Surf Club Invitational | N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Live Stats
- Women's Golf: Boston College at Juli Inkster Invitational | San Francisco, Calif. | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College at UConn | 3:05 p.m. ET | UConn+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
179 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“I’ll never forget my first development camp with the Flames. I was just a college kid in every sense. And I saw these NHL players out there on the ice, and all I could think was, “What am I doing here?” I was so wide-eyed, I almost wanted to ask for autographs.”Johnny Gaudreau
