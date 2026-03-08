Where Boston College is Seeded, Full Hockey East Tournament Schedule

After a 4-2 loss to the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday night, Boston College men’s hockey is onto the postseason.

The Eagles will start their run in the Hockey East Tournament next week as the No. 4 seed.

With the placement, Boston College will host No. 5-seeded Maine on Friday at Conte Forum.

The tournament will start on Wednesday. Seeds 6-8 will host seeds 9-11. After the opening slate of games, the teams will get reseeded and the top three seeds will host the winners of the first round on Saturday and the No. 4-seed will host the No. 5-seed in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The semifinals will be on Friday, March 20 and the championship will be on Saturday, March 21 at TD Garden in Boston.

The team that wins the Hockey East Tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, one of 16 teams to compete for a national title.

Providence earned the No. 1-seed in the event after picking up 54 regular season points, followed by UMass at No. 2 with 43, and UConn at No. 3 with 41.

In the bottom half of the tournament, Boston University will be the No. 6 seed, Northeastern will be the No. 7 seed, Merrimack will be the No. 8 seed, UMass Lowell is the No. 9 seed, New Hampshire is the No. 10 seed, and Vermont is the No. 11 seed.

The opening round slate will be Boston University hosting Vermont, Merrimack hosting UMass Lowell, and Northeastern will play New Hampshire at Conte Forum due to Matthews Arena being torn down.

Last year, Boston College went one-and-done in the Hockey East Tournament. The Eagles, which were the one-seed, lost to Northeastern in the quarterfinals 3-1. Northeastern went on to lose in the semifinals to Maine 4-3 in double overtime. Maine won the tournament.

The Eagles will look to win their first Hockey East Tournament title since 2024 where Boston College defeated Boston University 6-2 in the title game to win the program’s 12th Hockey East championship.

2026 Hockey East Tournament Bracket:

hockeyeastonline.com

2026 Hockey East Tournament Full Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 (First Round)

No. 11 Vermont at No. 6 Boston University

No. 10 New Hampshire at No. 7 Northeastern (Conte Forum)

No. 9 UMass Lowell at No. 8 Merrimack

Friday, March 13 (Quarterfinals)

No. 5 Maine at No. 4 Boston College

Saturday, March 14 (Quarterfinals)

TBD at No. 1 Providence

TBD at No. 2 UMass

TBD at No. 3 UMass

Friday March 20 (Semifinals)

TBD vs. TBD (TD Garden, Boston)

TBD vs. TBD (TD Garden, Boston)

Saturday, March 21 (Championship)

TBD vs. TBD (TD Garden, Boston)