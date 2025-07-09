Eleven Boston College Golf Student Athletes Selected to All-ACC Academic Team
Eleven total players from the Boston College men’s and women’s golf program, both run by head coach Drew Kayser, were selected to the 2025 All-ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Academic Team on Tuesday. There were five men’s players and a conference-best six women’s players that were selected.
The men’s side consisted of Christian Emmerich, Ben Hong, Tommy Mangan, Jack Pogorelc and Brian Xu. The women’s selections were Emily Böhrer, Frances Kim, Stephany Kim, Angel Lin, Ana Lucia Trevino and Cynthia Zhang.
A total of 61 student-athletes from the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 15 member programs were recognized for the men while 74 student-athletes were recognized for the women. With six honorees, Boston College tied the lead on the women’s side with Miami. Lin is one of three student-athletes who was selected to the All-ACC Academic Team for the fourth time alongside Virginia’s Amanda Sambach and Wake Forest’s Carolina Chacarra.
Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic men’s and women’s golf team are a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade-point average, a minimum 3.0 grade-point average in the most recent semester and the player is required to participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.
In terms of BC’s top performers this season, Lin finished runner-up at the Red Bandanna Invitational in the fall and posted four top-10 finishes in 2024-25. Zhang’s junior campaign particularly stood out as she earned an individual qualifying spot in the NCAA Regional Round and was the team leader in stroke average (72.7).
On the men’s side, Hong finished his senior year with an adjusted scoring average of 71.7 through 27 rounds and earned two victories on the season, capturing wins at the Red Bandanna Invitational in a playoff over team captain Markus Lam and the Shark Invitational in the spring.
Emmerich appeared in eight tournaments in 2024-25, manufacturing an adjusted stroke average of 74.1 over 24 rounds of play and Pogorelc played in all nine events for the Eagles last season, averaging 73.6 across those rounds. He finished no lower than 11th during his competitions in the fall, crowned by a tie for sixth place in the Nassau Intercollegiate and a tie for third in the Shark Invitational.