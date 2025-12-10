Earl Grant's Late Night Twitter/X Ratio Raises Eyebrows: The Rundown

If you were around social media on Tuesday night, you might be familiar with the fact that Boston College head coach Earl Grant fired up his Twitter fingers to clap back at some fans in the replies to a seemingly harmless tweet about BYU star AJ Dybantsa.

If you not at every home game at Conte I don’t want to hear from you — Earl Grant (@EarlGrantBC) December 10, 2025

Grant repeated that line a few more times, whether in jest or trying to rally the troops.

If you not at every game at conte don’t want to hear from you — Earl Grant (@EarlGrantBC) December 10, 2025

Now I'm not here to fan any flames on a seat that's already lukewarm at best, but this is an interesting choice for a coach whose team is preparing to go into tomorrow's matchup with UMass as a very narrow 2.5 point favorite.

At best, it's a coach trying to inspire the fans to show up to home games. At worst... well... I'll let you make the call on that.

We've seen this type of thing before, and it rarely ends well, but either way, there's only one sure fire way to fix the replies if Grant and company are tired of them - winning games. There's ample opportunity still left on the table, but if the team continues to stack poor performances together, even if they do end up in the win column, ACC play will be a rude awakening.

Welcome to The Rundown for December 10, 2025.

Wednesday's Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. UMass | Hall of Fame Classic | MassMutual Center | Springfield, Mass. | Watch | Listen | Live Stats

Tuesday's Results:

Women's Basketball: Boston College 71, Bryant 80

Did You Notice?

We here at Boston College on SI weren't the only ones to take notice of Grant's Twitter/X reply spree.

Why is the head coach of Boston College actively replying to hate comments 😭



This is frying me pic.twitter.com/grEF3OpPa8 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 10, 2025

If you're in need of some offseason content to listen to, Boston College head football coach Bill O'Brien is back on the airwaves for the second season of The Bill O'Brien Podcast.

This fan brings up an interesting point. Each college basketball team has numbers that it considers special, whether those numbers are retired or not. With the updated rules regarding uniform numbers, should more teams be reserving certain numbers for players who earn them?

Numbers 0, 1, 2, 3, & 4 should be sacred to the Boston College basketball program.



You should have to earn the right to wear those numbers. pic.twitter.com/odmirZkAHW — Brett (@brettrid3r) December 6, 2025

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"There's a shyness to him, a realness to him. He's not this big gladiator. A lot of kids say, 'Hey, he reminds me of me.'" Brad Treliving on Johnny Gaudreau

There's More on Boston College On SI:

Follow us on....

Recommended Articles: