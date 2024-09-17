Boston College Lost, but Passed Eye Test vs. Mizzou, The Rundown: September 17, 2024
BC was not getting much respect going into Saturday's only Top 25 matchup between the Eagles and Missouri Tigers. Whether from Vegas, pundits, gameday shows, nearly everyone was on Mizzou to beat Bill O'Brien's team handily.
That was not the case on Saturday afternoon.
BC jumped out to a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter and hung in on the road after the high-octane offense of Missouri went on a 24-0 run to go up by 13 points in the third. After tight end Kamari Morales hauled in a 38-yard touchdown to cut into the lead, Mizzou was forced to get multiple first downs to hold off the Eagles 27-21.
Moral victories are hard to stomach in football when there are so few opportunities for teams to improve their resume, but Boston College showed it belonged on the field in a road-SEC environment against a Top 10 team.
Even in a game where they were held to 26 carries for 49 rushing yards, the arm of Thomas Castellanos and a physical brand of defense kept this game close in the end. If not for a late first half interception giving the Tigers the ball on the edge of the red zone, BC could've taken a lead into half and felt pretty good going into the second half.
Castellanos was much harsher on himself, however, tallying his two interceptions as inexcusable errors on his part.
Nevertheless, Boston College still is obviously one of the prime players in the ACC. Unfortunately, three of the top four teams - Miami, Clemson and BC - don't play a game against each other in the regular season, with all three playing the fourth of that group in Louisville. The race for who meets in Charlotte for the conference title appears that it will go down to the wire.
Even with a loss on Saturday, even after being left out of this week's AP Top 25, Bill O'Brien still has this team in a great position to make noise in the weakest power four conference this year.
Today’s Schedule:
Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. Sienna | 5:30 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
Field Hockey: Boston College 3, Providence 1
Women's Soccer: Boston College 0, SMU 1
Football: No. 24 Boston College 21, No. 6 Missouri 27
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
24 Days.
Did You Miss?
- Zay Flowers scored his first touchdown of the season and racked up 91 yards on seven catches for the Ravens in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team was selected as the favorites in the Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll.
- There will be a sellout crowd in Alumni Stadium on Saturday night.
