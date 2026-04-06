Boston College Baseball RPI Update Following UNC Series: The Rundown

In some cases, going down is the only way to go up.

That was true for the Boston College baseball program this weekend, as the Eagles rose from No. 26 to No. 23 in the NCAA Division I baseball RPI rankings despite dropping their road series to North Carolina, 2-1.

Boston College baseball is currently No. 23 in RPI after its series loss to UNC.



There are a few more games today so the Eagles could potentially move a spot or two, but won’t be anything drastic if they do.



SOS also went up from 46 to 40. pic.twitter.com/8ftlghwf4c — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) April 5, 2026

RPI, which stands for Rating Percentage Index, is a formula used by the NCAA to rank teams based on winning percentage (25%), strength of schedule (50%), and opponents’ strength of schedule (25%).

It ultimately helps select and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament, which features a total of 64 teams in the beginning — 29 automatic bids, including conference champions, and 35 at-large bids that are selected by the NCAA committee.

Thankfully for BC, the Tar Heels are ranked above it in RPI at No. 14, down from their position at No. 12 before the series began.

The Eagles (22-11, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) defeated the Tar Heels on Thursday, 6-1, before suffering back-to-back losses on Friday (5-2) and Saturday (8-7). In Saturday’s defeat, BC carried a 7-3 advantage heading into the sixth inning, but North Carolina scored five across the ensuing two frames to seize the triumph in comeback fashion.

Nevertheless, the fact that the Eagles took one game from UNC as the visitor was enough to actually boost the program’s ranking, even though it lost two of the three games.

BC continues its 2026 campaign with a matchup against UMass on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET in the first round of The Beanpot (the baseball edition).

The Rundown: Monday, April 6 2026

The BC men's basketball program continues to lose players to the transfer portal this offseason — an expected result of a head-coaching change.

NEWS: Boston College guard Fred Payne plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his representatives at WME told @On3.



The 6-1 sophomore averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.https://t.co/uwlUw5Eqps pic.twitter.com/i8CHZ6ny3R — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 5, 2026

Former BC men's hockey forward Gabe Perreault of the New York Rangers notched his first-career NHL hat trick on Saturday.

A MOMENT HE'LL NEVER FORGET 👏



Gabe Perreault has his first career hat trick!



Powered by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/lh17V9A3Gl — NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2026

Boston College women's basketball's new head coach seems to be feeling content after she was introduced to the athletics department this week.

I just want to take a moment to thank EVERYONE for the outpouring of support as my family and I transition to Boston College. I did my best to try and get back to EVERYONE, but in the midst of the transition, I may have missed a few! We are humbled by the all the love! 🦅🦅🦅 — Kate Popovec-Goss (@coachkm_pop) April 5, 2026

Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Sail: Placed 5th out of 12 teams in Open New England Team Race Championships in Providence, R.I. | Recap

Women's Tennis: Boston College 1, Miami 4. | Recap

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

There are no events scheduled for Monday, April 6.

Countdown to Boston College football's 2026 Spring Game:

5 days.

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

153 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“Obviously I didn’t have the best year last year, so my name wasn’t as talked about going into this year as I would have liked. I saw a post on [Pro Football Focus]—my family actually sent it to me, and they were like, ‘You got to use this as a little bit of motivation to do what you got to do this year.’” Donovan Ezeiruaku

We'll Leave You With This:

Perhaps it's just the sugar rush from the 3 Peeps I've had in the last hour, but I'm about ready to see James Hagens up with Boston.



Bruins are in desperate need of a jolt in their lineup. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 5, 2026

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